Buccaneers’ Baker Mayfield Named As Player With ‘Enticing Upside’ Entering Season

Baker Mayfield‘s move to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers seems to have been the perfect fit so far, and 2025 could be the season to hop on the Baker bandwagon, writes Gennaro Filice of NFL.com, as Filice included Mayfield as one of three individuals with “enticing upside in 2025.”

Despite Another Offensive Coordinator Change, Mayfield’s Receiving Corps in Strong Shape

Filice notes that, while Mayfield will be playing under his fifth offensive coordinator in as many seasons, the Buccaneers were able to maintain some continuity after promoting Josh Grizzard to offensive coordinator following the departure of Liam Coen to become head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“Fresh off a career year that saw him tie for second in touchdown passes (41) while finishing third in passing yards (4,500) and completion percentage (71.4), Mayfield is about to play under his fifth offensive coordinator in as many seasons,” writes Filice. “On the plus side, Tampa Bay maintained continuity with an internal hire, promoting former pass game coordinator Josh Grizzard to the OC post following Liam Coen’s departure to become head coach of the Jaguars. Furthermore, Mayfield’s protected by one of the best offensive lines in the league. And he’s supported by a deep group of pass catchers and ball carriers, with the Buccaneers’ first-round pick, Emeka Egbuka, only adding to those riches.”

He also praised the addition of star Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, calling him a “luxury pick.”

“Egbuka was my WR1 in this draft class, even though I view him as a WR2 in the NFL,” writes Gennaro. “He just offers such a reliable, well-rounded game. Joining a receiving corps that already includes Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Jalen McMillan — who closed his rookie campaign with seven touchdowns in the final five weeks of the regular season — Egbuka was a luxury pick for GM Jason Licht. But Baker ain’t complaining!”

Baker Mayfield Named a Winner of Free Agency

Garrett Podell of CBS Sports named Mayfield as a winner of free agency, noting that Chris Godwin reportedly left “close to $10 million” on the table to stay with him.

“ESPN reported the New England Patriots were willing to pay up to $30 million a year for free agent wide receiver Chris Godwin to be Drake Maye’s new No. 1 target, but he opted to take a three-year, $66 million deal ($22 million average per year salary), leaving a ton of money on the table to catch passes from Baker Mayfield in Tampa Bay,” writes Podell. “Quarterback Baker Mayfield was on the verge of becoming a journeyman and bouncing around the league for years, but now he’s highly regarded enough for his Pro Bowl receivers to leave close to $10 million on the table to continue to play with him.”