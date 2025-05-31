Bucs Rookie WR Could ‘Complicate’ Mike Evans Bid for Historic Record

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans is on the doorstep of history. If he manages to top 1,000 yards receiving in 2025, then he will own the record for most 1,000-yard seasons by a wide receiver in NFL history.

Fans already knew Evans would be battling Father Time to accomplish this feat, but one rookie WR could complicate this push NFL history in 2025.

Mike Evans is On the Verge of NFL History

When an NFL WR goes over 1,000 receiving yards in a season, it validates the player’s entire football career.

When an NFL WR goes over 1,000 yards receiving for 11 straight years to start a career, you are probably going to the Hall of Fame.

Well, PFF NFL Analyst Nathan Jahnke had nothing but praise for Evans’ longevity and production when analyzing his outlook entering the 2025 NFL season.

Jahnke wrote, “Evans was the seventh-overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, where he was immediately a starter. He’s famously gained at least 1,000 receiving yards each season, which has given him a floor of 3.5 PPR points per game. There has only been one season where he’s failed to finish as a top-20 fantasy wide receiver… He should reach that point again if he stays healthy.”

How Much Does the Presence of First-Round Pick Emeka Egbuka Complicate Evans’ Historic Bid for 12th Straight 1,000 Yard Season?

Here is the real problem… The Bucs spent the No. 19 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka.

Well, maybe it is not really a ‘problem’ for the Bucs… However, it could complicate Evans path to setting this NFL record.

Jahnke added, “Evans will need to compete with Chris Godwin for targets, as he has for the last eight seasons. Jalen McMillan emerged as a weapon last season, and the team spent their first-round pick on Emeka Egbuka. While this gives Evans plenty of competition for targets, all three are more experienced in the slot and play the Z receiver role. None of them threatens Evans’ snaps or red-zone targets. While some teams have no problem mixing and matching their wide receivers, the Buccaneers had a clear backup tied to their starter. For part of the season, that was Trey Palmer, and for the other part, it was Rakim Jarrett, who will likely be fighting for a roster spot to back up Evans this year.”

Evans role as the X receiver is firmly secure entering the season, but the logic of rotating a pair of veteran receivers like Evans and Godwin with younger players like Egbuka and McMillan could simply limit the risk of their veterans wideouts sustaining injuries — which could slightly lower the amount of opportunities for Evans to hit the 1,000 yard threshold.

Jahnke concluded, “While Evans’ age is the biggest concern for his fantasy value, losing Liam Coen should be the other. Coen went to the Jacksonville Jaguars, so Josh Grizzard, the passing game coordinator for one year, will now be the offensive play caller. Grizzard has never led an NFL offense before, but we can safely assume that the offense will look similar to last season, given the offense’s success. However, it’s hard to imagine the Buccaneers will use Evans more this year compared to last, and if anything, it could be less.”

Evans has established arguably the highest floor of WR not named Jerry Rice in NFL history.

The new look offense with new players and coaches is worth monitoring, but Evans wants this record. The only way I see him failing to get there is if injuries are involved.