Bucs Still Awaiting Answer from Long-Time Starter Entering Offseason

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have produced a host of defensive NFL legends throughout the history of the organization. Names like Derrick Brooks, Warren Sapp, Lee Roy Selmon, Ronde Barber, and John Lynch all come to mind. Yet, it is Lavonte David is who the all-time leader in tackles in franchise history.

With the NFL Combine and NFL free agency nearly upon us, can the Bucs expect David to return for his 14th season?

Lavonte David’s Status is Still Unclear for 2025 NFL Season

When you have amassed over 1,600 total tackles, 39 sacks, 31 forced fumbles, and 13 interceptions while never missing more than three games in any season over your 13 year career in the NFL — you have earned the right to take some time to make a decision about your future in the league.

JoeBucsFan reports that the Bucs don’t have a definitive answer from David at this time, which certainly means the coaching staff and general manager Jason Licht could pay a little bit of extra attention to the linebacker prospects at the NFL Combine.

JoeBucsFan wrote, “The team doesn’t know whether David wants to play in 2025. At this time last year, David, after a postseason period of rest and reflection, already decided he wanted to return for a 13th season. The answer on his 14th season has yet to come.”

The apples-to-apples timetable comparison from last offseason is worth noting, but David is facing what every great NFL player eventually faces… his own football mortality.

Fortunately for David, it appears the organization is more than willing to be pateint with him and his decision-making process.

JoeBucsFan added, “There is no pouting among Bucs officials. They’ll continue to wait for David’s decision as they prepare, potentially, for life without him.”

Bucs Linebacker Situation Entering Free Agency

The Tampa Bay defense failed to find a reliable full-time starter alongside David after the departure of Devin White last offseason.

K.J. Britt did record a career-high 72 total tackles and 0.5 sacks in 2024, but had his fair share of struggles in pass coverage — which opposing tight ends and running backs regularly took advantage of last year. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

SirVocea Dennis made a handful of splash through the first three games of the 2024 NFL season, recording 20 tackles and a sack. Unfortunately, his second year in the league was cut short after suffering a shoulder injury in Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

If David were to hang up the cleats, the Bucs would certainly be in the market for a multitude of linebackers either free agency of the 2025 NFL Draft — where they hold the No. 19 overall pick.

Despite being a bit long in the tooth by NFL standards, David has remained remarkably consistent. He’s topped 120 total tackles the last three seasons and managed to post 5.5 sacks in 2024 at the age of 35 — which was the second-highest mark of his career.

David certainly feels like a candidate to become football immortality by being enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame down the road with his impressive resume spanning over 13 years.

If he decides to come back for a 14th season in the NFL, then the Bucs should consider themselves very lucky.