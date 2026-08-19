Buccaneers Former Second-Round Pick Likely to Be Released

Tampa Bay Buccaneers third-year edge rusher Chris Braswell might be playing his way off the roster. After Braswell struggled in the preseason opener and a few younger names flashed, Scott Reynolds of Pewter Report made a strong case for Braswell to be left off the 53-man roster.

“Jack Pyburn and Mo Kamara could be practice squad candidates as the team moves on from Chris Braswell,” wrote Reynolds.

This would be a fast drop-off for the former 57th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Edge Rusher Chris Braswell Playing Himself Off the Roster

Braswell played 26 snaps in the preseason opener, with 14 pass rush snaps and 12 run defense snaps. He did not get on the stat sheet, and his most noteworthy play was allowing a running back to get outside on his edge.

Braswell had a 34.4 defensive grade in the game. His first two seasons show the performance to be just a continuation of his career to date.

Braswell has yet to be a starter despite being healthy for all 34 of his NFL games. He played 328 snaps in 2024 and recorded 19 pressures on 181 pass rush snaps. However, he had just 1.5 sacks. Braswell followed that up with 15 pressures on 137 pass-rush snaps and 283 snaps overall. This led to one sack.

So, the team started to lose faith in him after his rookie season, and he produced less.

It makes sense why the team would not rely on him in 2026. However, being outplayed by a 2026 rookie UDFA and losing a roster spot to him would be a tough finish to the second-round picks’ time in Tampa Bay.

Braswell Has Tough Path to Roster

Tampa Bay drafted Rueben Bain 15th overall and is looking to extend veteran Yaya Diaby. So, their top two are set. They also signed Al-Quadin Muhammad this offseason, and he appears to be ready for a rotational role. The team drafted David Walker in the fifth round in 2025. He tore his ACL and missed his entire rookie season.

Still, he is playing ahead of Braswell and has flashed much more in the preseason. The question for Walker is what role he will have, not whether or not he makes the team.

Lastly, Tampa Bay has Anthony Nelson, who started over Braswell last year when the room got thin. Unless Braswell broke out in training camp, the team was not going to see him in the top five.

The question of keeping a sixth is possible. However, Reynolds likes the chances of Pyburn or Kamara winning that spot.

Pyburn is a rookie UDFA who had two sacks in the preseason opener. His potential should make him a practice squad lock. Now, the question is whether he can push for the sixth spot and a chance at the roster.

Kamara was a fifth-round pick in 2024 who joined the Bucs in the middle of the 2025 season. He had three career pressures and played 23 snaps for the Bucs in the preseason opener. If the Bucs are debating Kamara and Braswell on the depth chart, the chances of Braswell making the team should be slim.