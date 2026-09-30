Buccaneers Failed 2nd-Round Pick Joins Texans Active Roster

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ failed second-round pick, Chris Braswell, is going to get another chance in the NFL. After Braswell spent two unsuccessful seasons with the Bucs, the team released him, and he caught on with the Houston Texans‘ practice squad. It appears he is going to make his debut with the Texans in Week 4, as the team signed him to its active roster.

Houston placed edge rusher Mario Edwards on the IR and called up their practice squad edge rusher as the corresponding move.

Braswell played 618 snaps with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his first two seasons.

Houston Texans Sign Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Edge Rusher Chris Braswell to Active Roster

Braswell was a former second-round pick who went 57th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, he never lived up to his draft billing in Tampa Bay. Braswell played 335 snaps in his rookie season. Still, he only posted 1.5 sacks and 20 pressures.

Then, he played 283 snaps in year two. He had just one sack and 15 pressures. It was clear things were not working in Tampa Bay.

So, the Bucs signed Al-Quadin Muhammad in free agency and drafted Rueban Bain in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. With David Walker coming back from injury, along with Yaya Diaby and Anthony Nelson returning, the Bucs had five rushers with a bigger impact than Braswell.

They released him and did not attempt to bring him back to their practice squad after he cleared waivers.

He joined the Houston Texans before the start of the regular season and is expected to get a look this weekend.

Braswell Might Play For Texans In Week 4

The Texans are not going to rely on Braswell for a big role. They have Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson, and those two play as much as any edge rusher duo in the NFL.

Anderson is playing 82% of the Texans’ snaps, and Hunter is playing 80% of the snaps. So, anyone getting work behind them is only in a small capacity. Still, Mario Edwards has 56 snaps in three weeks. Dominique Robinson has 35 snaps in three weeks. Their depth options usually play between 12 and 18 snaps per week.

The Texans are going to need that sort of role from Braswell now that he is on the Texans’ active roster. Bucs fans will have a bit of attention on what Braswell does with the Texans’ defense.

Was it Todd Bowles and the Bucs scheme that failed Braswell, or is he going to struggle in Houston the same way he did with Tampa Bay?