ESPN Analyst Urges Fantasy Managers Not to Sleep on this Bucs Star

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might have the steal of fantasy football drafts with wide receiver Chris Godwin. Godwin is one of the ten best sleepers right now, according to Eric Moody of ESPN.

“His 2025 season was slowed by recovery from a broken ankle, but Godwin still flashed late and has QB Baker Mayfield’s trust. We have him projected for the second-most targets on the team behind Emeka Egbuka.”

Godwin was once one of the better options in fantasy football. From 2019-23 he averaged 1,064 yards per season and went over 1,000 yards in four of his five years. He went over 1,300 yards in 2019 and produced nine touchdowns in what ended up being his best season in fantasy football to date. Still, as recently as 2023, he produced 1,024 yards and two touchdowns, making him a solid addition.

The problem is that in 2024, he played in just seven games. His season ended early due to a fractured ankle. Godwin returned in 2025, but he was not nearly the same. He played in nine games, started in six, and produced a career low 360 yards. Even more concerning is that he averaged 1.36 yards per route run. For his career, he is at 1.93, and that includes 2025. In 2024, before his injury, he averaged 2.36 yards per route run, showing how steep he has dropped.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Want Chris Godwin to be a Sleeper in Fantasy Football

The argument that Moody is making for him is clear. He is now one year removed from his serious injury so he should be back to his playing speed. Mike Evans had been the alpha for years, and now that he is gone, someone needs to step up. Moody mentions Egbuka, but also that someone else has to create open targets for him.

The Bucs offense has a new offensive coordinator who is more in line with Liam Coen, so the group should flow better. Beyond that, the offensive line is much healthier. If Godwin can produce, he can be a top two target on a talented offense.

The Case Against Godwin in Fantasy Football

The case against Godwin is just as clear, though. He is now going to be 33 years old. Wide receivers start to see their production dip once they pass the age 30 threshold, so the timing of Godwins ailments lines up with when most other receivers see the same thing. Expecting a 33-year-old to get back to his speed at age 30 or younger is a bad bet.

More than that, the Bucs have more than just Egbuka competing with Godwin for targets. They drafted Jalen McMillan two years ago. He produced as a rookie but was banged up last year. The odds of him returning to full health are greater at this stage in his career. They also drafted Ted Hurst in the third round of the 2026 NFL draft. He is just going to be a rookie, but he will be knocking on the door of Godwin soon if Godwin cannot return to full playing speed.

The Bucs might prefer if some of their young targets take work from Godwin, and keep Godwin healthy for the higher-impact moments. Godwin currently gets drafted as the 42nd best wide receiver, and that might be a fair ranking considering the risk-to-reward.