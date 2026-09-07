Bucs $66M Veteran Predicted for Massive Bounceback

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin could end up being a major bounceback candidate. The veteran receiver, entering his tenth NFL season, has not recorded 1,000 yards in a season since 2023. However, Seth Walder of ESPN believes he will record his fifth 1,000-yard season in 2026.

Walder notes that there are more targets available in the offense and Godwin should be healthier. That can lead to a much better season.

“He hasn’t reached 1,000 yards in the past two seasons combined because of injuries, but I could see it happening,” wrote Walder. “(Mike) Evans is gone, and I’m a little less bullish on (Emeka) Egbuka (who had just a 36 open score last year) than everyone else, especially with the second-year player currently banged up with a toe injury. That could leave plenty of volume for Godwin.”

Interestingly enough, Scott Reynolds of Pewter Report had a somewhat similar prediction. He did not project 1,000 yards for Godwin, but noted that Godwin could end up with more receptions than the second-year Egbuka.

“Egbuka leads the Bucs in yardage with around 800, but Godwin leads the team in catches and rookie Ted Hurst is the touchdown leader,” wrote Reynolds.

All of a sudden, there is a lot of momentum trending in the right direction for the former star who is in the last year of his three-year, $66M extension.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin Projected for Bounce-Back Season

Both are looking at Godwin to perform better in 2026 because of his health. In 2023, Godwin finished putting up three straight 1,000-yard seasons. However, he fractured his ankle in 2024 and has not been the same since. Still, Godwin was on track for a big year before he got hurt early in 2024.

In 2025, he was still recovering. He suffered a setback, was not the same, and only played in nine games. He also went from 82 yards per game in 2024 to 40 yards per game in 2025. However, despite being 30 years old, the thought is that Godwin is fully recovered from his injury and has at least one more big year left in him.

Bucs Targets Could Open For Godwin

Evans being out of the picture should open a lot of work for Godwin. However, it is also notable that Walder and Reynolds are tempering expectations for Egbuka as well. Both seem to think that he will completely command the target share.

Ted Hurst is only a rookie, and while Jalen McMillan has flashed at times, he has not put it together for a season. So, the Bucs have plenty of pass-catching options, but none that are standing out ahead of Godwin. This puts a lot in favor of the tenth-year veteran having a better year than expected. This could have 1,000 yards on the table.