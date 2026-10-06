Team With Bucs Ties Emerges as Trade Fit for Chris Godwin

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 0-4 and getting closer to being out of contention. As the team gets closer to the trade deadline, they have a few notable trade chips that could help set up the next staff in 2027. One name that would be smart to move on from is wide receiver Chris Godwin.

Godwin has strong connections with the Las Vegas Raiders, and they have a need at wide receiver. So, the two could be a fit, according to Scott Reynolds of Pewter Report.

“Wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. is slated to make $20.5 million next year at age 31 with no guaranteed money,” said Reynolds, insinuating that Godwin has a tradeable contract. “The Bucs should call Jacksonville (Liam Coen) and Las Vegas (John Spytek, Tom Brady) to see if there is any interest.”

The Jaguars have a deep receiver corps. Parker Washington is in the role that Coen designed for Godwin in Tampa Bay, so the fit does not make sense. However, the connection to Las Vegas, and their need at receiver could make for an interesting trade fit.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Could Trade Chris Godwin to Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders have surprised people with their hot 3-1 start. They pushed the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4, but did not quite have the firepower to beat them.

As of now, Tre Tucker is the Raiders’ leading receiver. Three of their top four pass catchers in targets are tight ends and running backs. Cody White is the Raiders’ second receiver in yardage through four games, and he has five catches for 65 yards.

It helps that the team has Brock Bowers in the passing game, but they are going to need a receiver. Godwin would not only be a good fit for the offense, but he would be a reliable veteran in the locker room for a young group of skill players.

Brady threw passes to Godwin and won a Super Bowl with him. When Godwin was drafted in 2017, John Spytek was the Buccaneers’ director of player personnel. He would love to bring Godwin in.

It makes sense from the Raiders’ side. The Bucs would lose a strong franchise icon, but they just lost Mike Evans this offseason. They could trade Godwin.

Godwin is Entering Last Year With Bucs

Godwin has a team option for next season. The team is not going to pick it up. With the changes that could come to the franchise this offseason, it is easy to suspect this is the last season Godwin will have in Tampa Bay.

If that is the case, it would make sense for the team to get whatever they could in a trade for him to focus on the future. They have enough young receivers on the roster to get by without him.

Emeka Egbuka is expected to be the number one receiver moving forward, and rookie Ted Hurst has flashed. They also have Tez Johnson, who is earning more playing time. All three are on their rookie contracts. It makes sense to move on from Godwin now.