Buccaneers Veteran Predicted to Dominate Targets in Week 1

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ first game against the Cincinnati Bengals will be a showcase of some of the best wide receivers in the NFL. Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins might be the best duo of receivers in the NFL, and the Bucs have rising star Emeka Egbuka as well. However, the name that could be leaving Week 1 as the top-performing wideout is Chris Godwin.

Godwin is fully healthy, and Seth Walder of ESPN thinks that will lead to at least ten targets against the Bengals.

“Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin Jr. will be targeted 10 or more times,” wrote Walder. “Emeka Egbuka sat out time in the preseason because of a toe injury, and Mike Evans is gone. At least in the short term, I could see targets consolidating around Godwin.”

Egbuka has been practicing this week. However, he missed about three weeks prior to that with a toe injury.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin Expected to Have Big Week 1

Things have been trending towards Godwin having a much better season in 2026 than he did in 2025. Godwin fractured his ankle in 2024 and only played in seven games. He posted just 576 yards. However, he did not look nearly as good in his return. He played in nine games and recorded 360 yards. Now, he is expected to be fully healthy.

Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield told Jenna Laine of ESPN that Godwin looks better than he has ever seen him.

“Baker Mayfield had this to say about Chris Godwin today: “Chris Godwin looks like the best version of Chris Godwin I’ve seen and [I’m] really excited about that,” Laine tweeted.

Scott Reynolds of Pewter Report has seen the same from Godwin. In a bold prediction, he projected Godwin to lead the team in catches in 2026.

“Egbuka leads the Bucs in yardage with around 800, but Godwin leads the team in catches,” wrote Reynolds.

Walder noted that he thinks Godwin can dominate targets in the short term. However, his long-term bold prediction also centered around Godwin having a great year. Walder not only projects 10 targets in Week 1; he sees 1,000 yards over the year.

“He hasn’t reached 1,000 yards in the past two seasons combined because of injuries, but I could see it happening,” wrote Walder.

The buzz is trending strong towards Godwin being a surprise breakout, and it starting as soon as Week 1.

Buccaneers Will Target Godwin Heavily in Week 1

As things stand, the Bengals’ biggest question in their secondary is the slot cornerback. Jalen Davis is expected to start. However, he has been in the NFL since 2018, and he has 600 career snaps. Last year, he had a career-high 270 and was a weakness on the Bengals’ defense. They might move safety Kyle Dugger into a nickel role, but either way, this spot can be exploited.

Godwin has 2,308 snaps in the slot compared to 1,877 out wide in his career. Last year, he was in the slot for 54% of the team’s offensive snaps, and that matches his career rate.

Godwin will primarily line up in the slot, which is the best advantage for the Bucs pass catchers. It is fair to think he can lead the team in targets in Week 1.