Projected Bucs Starter Missing Minicamp Over ‘Personal Matter’

While most of us think getting paid millions of dollars a year means we are available wherever and whenever our employer needs us, NFL players are like us in that, sometimes, their lives get in the way.

That seems to be the case, at least, with projected Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting inside linebacker Christian Rozeboom, who was missing as his team started mandatory minicamp on Tuesday.

“(Buccaneers head coach) Todd Bowles said LB Christian Rozeboom is excused from minicamp to deal with some unspecified personal matters,” Fox Sports NFL reporter Greg Auman wrote on his official X account on Tuesday.

The Buccaneers signed Rozeboom to a 1-year, $1.55 million contract on March 23 after he had over 120 tackles each of the last 2 seasons for the Los Angeles Rams and Carolina Panthers.

Rozeboom was 1 of 2 starting inside linebackers the Buccaneers signed this offseason, alongside former Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone, who received a 2-year, $17 million free-agent contract.

Tampa Bay wasn’t done there. They also drafted a potential starting inside linebacker in the 2nd round (No. 46 overall) with Missouri’s Josiah Trotter, the son of Philadelphia Eagles Hall of Fame linebacker Jeremiah Trotter and the younger brother of current Eagles linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

“At 6-foot-2 and 237 pounds, Trotter is a downhill, instinctive player who rarely misses tackles and is a very physical run defender,” ESPN’s Jenna Laine wrote in April.

Rozeboom HS Teammate of Bucs Tight End

In an interesting twist, Rozeboom was a high school teammate of Buccaneers tight end Ko Kieft, who also signed a new contract this offseason. The 2 played together at Sioux Center High School in Sioux Center, Iowa — population 8,229.

“Christian Rozeboom, 29, gives the Bucs a second veteran linebacker with extensive starting experience,” Fox Sports NFL reporter Greg Auman wrote on his official X account. “Late bloomer had 257 tackles in last two years with Rams and Panthers after totaling 90 in his first three years. 12 TFLs, two INTs, three sacks over last two years as well … Bucs have now signed two linebackers who were every-game NFL starters last year. Means they’re now well-covered ahead of draft if Lavonte David does choose to retire.”

From UDFA to Full-Time NFL Starting Linebacker

Rozeboom, 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds, starred for FCS South Dakota State, where he set the school record with 475 career tackles to go with 29 TFL, 6.0 sacks, 8 forced fumbles, and 8 interceptions.

After becoming a 4-time All-Missouri Valley Football Conference selection, Rozeboom went undrafted in 2020 and signed with the Los Angeles Rams. He spent 2020 on the Rams’ practice squad, then was signed to the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad in 2021, where he made his NFL regular-season debut.

The Rams re-acquired Rozeboom from Kansas City’s practice squad, and he played the final 9 regular-season games in 2021 and was part of the team’s run to the Super Bowl that year.

Rozeboom spent 3 more seasons with the Rams, becoming a full-time starter for the 1st time in 2024, and put up a career-high 135 tackles. He signed a 1-year, $2.5 million free agent contract with the Panthers in 2025. He delivered 122 tackles, 7 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble return, and 1 interception as Carolina unseated the Buccaneers as NFC South champions and made the playoffs for the 1st time since 2017.