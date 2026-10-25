Bucs Send Clear Message on Playoff Hopes With Bizarre Blowout Win

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back from the dead.

Starting quarterback Baker Mayfield returned after missing 3 games with a thumb injury, and a revitalized rushing attack helped the Buccaneers win 43-13 over the defending NFC South champion Carolina Panthers on Sunday in Week 7.

The win was made even more impressive because it was on the road … and because Mayfield only attempted 11 passes and threw for 64 yards.

The Buccaneers improved to 2-5 with the win while the Panthers dropped to 3-3.

“The Bucs have 64 passing yards today…. They have scored 43 points,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “What a wild stat.”

“It’s a final in Charlotte — Bucs 43, Panthers 13,” Fox Sports NFL reporter Greg Auman wrote on his official X account. ‘Third-most lopsided road win in franchise history as Bucs rush for 258 yards. Bucs attempted only 11 passes, one more than the franchise record low … Only games where Bucs passed the ball less than they did with 11 attempts today — 10 in franchise’s first win vs. Saints in 1977 and 10 in 1979 win over Packers. Mayfield’s thumb only needed for handoffs most of the game today.”

Bucs Pulled Baker Mayfield in Fourth Quarter

The Bucs were up so much that they pulled Mayfield, who wore a specially made glove created by the Tampa Bay Rays, and inserted backup Jalon Daniels with a little over 5 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

“Jalon Daniels will finish this one out for Tampa Bay,” Pewter Report wrote on its official X account. “Baker Mayfield, in his return from injury, throws just 11 passes for 64 yards and the Bucs put up 43.”

Two Huge Games Before Bucs’ Bye Week

If you think there’s some buzz for the Buccaneers after that win, just wait to see what happens if they win their next two games before their bye in Week 10.

Tampa Bay returns home for another NFC South Division game in Week 8 against the Atlanta Falcons, who just handed the San Francisco 49ers their first loss of the season in Week 7. Then, they get a primetime showdown against the defending NFC North champion Chicago Bears on the road in Week 9 — a Sunday Night Football game.