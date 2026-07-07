Buccaneers Next Major Contract Decision Isn’t Baker Mayfield

Things can change quickly in the NFL. There might not be a better current example than Tampa Bay Buccaneers right guard Cody Mauch. Mauch entered 2025 as a staple of the team and a potential cornerstone piece to grow with. However, in 2026, he is entering the year with growing pressure and questions, per Jacob Infante of Pro Football Network.

Infante notes that Mauch entering a contract year one year removed from an injury is a recipe for mounting pressure.

“Things were looking up for him, but he only played in two games last year due to injury,” wrote Infante. “Now entering a contract year, Mauch has the potential to make some serious money next offseason, whether that’s from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or somebody else. He just has to stay healthy and get back to full strength this year.”

The first question is whether the Bucs will try to lock Mauch up before the season starts or if they want him to earn his contract on the field.

Cody Mauch Faces Pressure Entering 2026 With Tampa Bay Buccaneers

While Mauch suffered a torn meniscus, all reports are that he is fully healthy. He only played in two games in 2025, so the injury occurred early enough in the year that it should not linger into this year.

Mauch has already been participating in the offseason portion of the offseason and should have no setbacks. So, the Buccaneers could be proactive and get ahead of any Mauch contract discussion.

Mauch was great in his first two years in the NFL. He hit the ground running as a rookie, and by his second season, he was considered a locked-in starter. So, there might be questions coming back from the injury, but if he is fully healthy, the thought is that he is only going to perform better.

So, the Bucs could lock him up now when there are questions and potentially get him a bit cheaper than his price tag is about to be.

Tampa Bay not extending Mauch before the season starts would put pressure on Mauch, but it could also hurt the Bucs.

If Mauch plays well, he could see the Bucs’ lack of faith as disrespectful. More than that, he could start to hear the growing numbers in the market if he hits free agency. Once Mauch hits free agency, teams will be bidding against each other. That can cause the price to go up compared to when the team is bidding against itself.

So, for as much pressure as Mauch has on him to earn an extension, the Bucs are under pressure to get a deal done.

Tampa Bay Brings Continuity on the Offensive Line

Arguably, the biggest issue with the 2025 Buccaneers was their injured offensive line. Mauch only played in two games. Tristan Wirfs missed five games. Then both Ben Bredeson and Luke Goedeke missed six games. When Wirfs missed time, their starting center, Graham Barton, was the one to slide outside to tackle. So, all five positions saw major shakeups last year.

The same group that excelled in 2024 and was supposed to come into 2025 strong will be back in 2026. As long as they are healthy, the group should look much better. The Bucs should buy into the continuity of the offensive line, which might make Mauch more valuable.

Bringing the same group into 2027 could have the Bucs extending Mauch before the season.