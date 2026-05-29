Cody Mauch Reveals Biggest Difference for Buccaneers Offense

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense was not nearly as dynamic in 2025 as it was in 2024. There are a variety of factors that could have caused this, but Bucs guard Cody Mauch thinks offensive line continuity might have been the most important factor. Mauch is excited for this season because everything is in place for them to get back into their old form.

In 2024, Tristan Wirfs played 1,059 snaps and did not miss a start due to health. Ben Bredeson played 1,172 snaps and did not miss any time. Graham Barton played 1,111 snaps, Cody Mauch played 1,177 snaps, and Luke Goedeke played 951 snaps. Goedeke was the only to miss legitimate time that year, and he still finished with 13 starts and a 14th because he was healthy for the playoffs.

They had all of their expected starters in their expected starting slots. The 2025 season was not nearly the same story.

Wirfs started in just 12 games and played just 777 snaps. The Bucs had three different players at left tackle in 2025. They had to lean on Michael Jordan at left guard often because Bredeson only played in 11 games. Barton was not hurt, but shifted from center to left tackle at times because of the injuries.

On the right side, Mauch got injured in Week 2, and the team had to lean on Dan Feeney and Luke Haggard to split snaps throughout the year. Then, Goedeke went from 13 games in 2024 to 11 games in 2025. There was never a semblance of consistency, and the group never got settled.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are Expected to Have a Healthy Offensive Line in 2026

In 2026, the Buccaneers have an expectation for things to look a lot closer to 2024. Mauch is fully healthy now and expected to be in the lineup for Week 1. Wirfs had some minor things, but should be healthy, and the rest of the group finished the 2025 season healthy.

Four of the five starters are homegrown former draft picks, and the continuity that they had in 2024 cannot be understated. If the room can stay healthy in 2026, it could lead to the offense being much improved.

Offensive Line is Coming Together at the Perfect Time for Baker Mayfield

The timing could not be better for Mayfield, who needs a big season to ensure a contract extension. After starting hot to begin 2025, he finished as one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL, and the Bucs have not committed to his future beyond the 2026 season.

Mayfield is healthy, and his offensive line is one of the better groups on paper if they can remain healthy. They lost Mike Evans, but Chris Godwin should be healthy, and they have young receivers Emeka Egbuka, Jalen McMillan, and Ted Hurst ready to step up. The team also added Kenneth Gainwell to complement Bucky Irving and give the team the needed depth and a solid one-two punch.

If Mayfield cannot produce with this group supporting him, the Buccaneers are likely to look in another direction in 2027. So, it will be important for the offensive line to remain healthy this season.