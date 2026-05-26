Buccaneers Get Positive Injury News on Cody Mauch at OTAs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting right guard Cody Mauch is fully healthy and participated in OTAs after tearing his meniscus in Week 2 of the 2025 season. Mauch is not only healthy, but appears to be in good shape, noting that he was able to put on muscle, jumping from the 313-315 pound range up to 325 pounds.

Mauch was a second-round draft pick back in 2023. He started the first two seasons at right guard for the Buccanners, and after taking a step from year one to year two, the expectation was that Mauch would be at his best in 2025. Unfortunately, he tore his meniscus in week 2 of the season and played just 138 total snaps.

The Bucs had to start a combination of Dan Feeney and Luke Haggard in his place, and it derailed the offensive line’s ability to hit its peak at an early portion of the season. Mauch appears to be healthy and ahead of schedule, putting him on track to start Week 1.

Entering a crucial season, he appears to be in the best shape of his career.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers are Expecting a Big Year From Cody Mauch

If the Buccaneers can get a similar or improved version of the 2024 Mauch that they saw, the offensive line could be as good as it has ever been. One of the best things about the Bucs going into 2025 was that they were running back the offensive line from 2024.

However, four of the five starters missed time last year. When Tristan Wirfs missed time, they slid their starting center Graham Barton out to left tackle, so there were position shake-ups at all five spots. Now, the team is entering the year with no questions.

Mauch is completely healthy. Ben Bredeson, Tristan Wirfs, and Luke Godecke were all healthy by the end of the year, and the other four staying in their spots should allow Barton to progress at center. They might not be able to jump right back into the group they had in 2024 without a missed step, but they should bring the same upside by season’s end.

Cody Mauch Needs a Big Season for his Upcoming Contract

Meanwhile, Mauch needs a big year as much as the Bucs need it from him. He is due a contract at the end of this year, and that deal might not get done by the start of the season. He struggled as a rookie and was hurt in year three.

Mauch is going to point to year two and say that when things click, his potential is high and he should be paid like a quality starter. The Bucs could point out that he has only produced at a high level in one season.

The issue is that if Mauch plays well, he could create a bidding war on the open market. So, the Bucs might want to lock him down before they get priced out. However, if he struggles, even the Bucs might not want to extend him. It is a tricky decision for them to make.