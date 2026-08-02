Buccaneers Rival Just Made One Contract Extension More Expensive

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers already took a shot from their division rivals before the season even started. The Atlanta Falcons signed left guard Matthew Bergeron to a four-year, $96M deal before the start of the season. It is going to be harder for the Buccaneers to extend their own guard Cody Mauch before the start of the season after that deal.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Will Struggle to Sign Cody Mauch After Matthew Bergeron Extension

It is easy to compare Bergeron and Mauch even though Mauch plays right guard and Bergeron is on the left side. They were both entering the last year of their rookie deals before the extension. Mauch was taken 49th overall in the 2023 NFL draft while Bergeron was drafted 39th overall in the same draft.

So, they were taken ten picks apart, and through two seasons, they were both full-time starters from Week 1 of their rookie season.

The issue comes down to an injury for Mauch. Mauch suffered a season-ending injury in his third NFL season. He started in just two games. Meanwhile, Bergeron continued his progression. Now, Mauch is entering a crucial fourth season where he might have to prove that he is healthy. On the other end, Bergeron just signed a hefty extension.

The Buccaneers could try to get ahead of this. They could offer Mauch a deal that is in line with Bergeron, but not quite exceeding it. Because of the health questions and it being the last year of his deal, Mauch might accept.

If the team is unable to extend Mauch before the season starts, and Mauch has a good season, the Bergeron contract will be the floor for what the team has to offer. Mauch will also be eyeing free agency, where the bidding will start around the Bergeron deal.

Of course, if Mauch struggles for the second straight year, the team might not be eager to extend him, either.

It makes for a complicated scenario where it will be hard for the two sides to get a deal done. Mauch could play out this year and leave in free agency.

Buccaneers Have a Long List of Contract Issues

The big issue with Mauch right now is that he is not the only name the Bucs are doing business with. To be fair, quarterback Baker Mayfield told the team to focus on other deals such as Mauch, as he cut off talks with Tampa Bay.

Still, the talks lingered over the team all summer, and it was likely a priority. Even next offseason it will be harder to extend Mauch because they will be focused on Mayfield.

This offseason, the priority over Mauch is Vita Vea. Vea is also in the last year of his deal, and he is a bit more contentious. He demanded a trade and is currently holding-in with an injury. Tampa Bay has to get this resolved before they focus on Mauch as well.

It will be hard for the two sides to reach a deal this offseason.