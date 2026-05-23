Buccaneers Get Concerning Supporting Cast Ranking

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ supporting cast is below average entering the 2026 season. Tampa Bay ranked 18th when Ralph Vacciano of Fox Sports listed all 32 teams’ supporting casts entering the season.

The ranking reflects what the group has accomplished so far, not what it could become. What they have done is worthy of the number 18 ranking, but there is still more potential in this group and reason to think they can be ranked higher.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Need Young Skill Players to Step Up

One of the most important players across the NFL, and one who can change the perception of the Bucs skill players is Emeka Egbuka. Egbuka started his career as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. He averaged 2.2 yards per route run over the first nine games. However, that dropped to 1.14 over the final eight games, as he hit a rookie wall and could not get on the same page as Baker Mayfield.

If Egbuka is ready to take a step in year two, the offense could by highly dynamic. However, there are two arguments for what will happen in year two.

The same can be said for Jalen McMillan and Bucky Irving. Both are draft picks from the 2024 class. Both of them were electric as rookies, with Irving being a highly dynamic back. However, injuries had both of them take a bit of a step back in year two. If they can take strides in their third seasons this group will look a lot better than some are suggesting, but it is hard to give them that slack at this point.

The Buccaneers Offensive Line Was Too Injured Last Year

On paper, the offensive line should be rated a lot higher. However, it did not come together in 2025. Left tackle Tristan Wirfs missed five games. Left guard Ben Bredeson and right tackle Luke Goedeke missed six games. Then, right guard Cody Mauch only appeared in two games. Graham Barton did not miss time, but he started at left tackle when Wirfs was out before shifting back to guard.

Barton is only in year two; he hardly played center at college, and with all of the shifting, he was not nearly as strong at center in 2025.

Once again, the outlook could be much stronger, though.

Wirfs is an All-Pro when healthy, and the team extended Goedeke to a big-money deal. Barton was taken in round one, and Mauch was taken high in round two. Four of their five offensive line are filled by players with legitimate pedigree, it just has not come together for fans to see yet.

Bucs Rank Second Amongst NFC South Rivals

The good news for Tampa Bay is that, despite the 18th-best ranking, it was the second-best in the division. The New Orleans Saints ranked 25th, and the Carolina Panthers ranked 23rd. While the Atlanta Falcons came in at number 12, they have the most questionable quarterback situation. So, despite questions in Tampa Bay, they are alive in a wide-open division.