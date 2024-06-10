Contract Dispute With NFL All-Pro Puts Buccaneers on ‘Panic Meter’

It’s hard to see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers winning in 2024 without — and please pardon the bad pun — everyone completely on board.

That includes, of course, two-time NFL All-Pro offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs, who is expected to show up but not participate in mandatory minicamp and could be a potential training camp holdout if he doesn’t receiver a lucrative contract extension.

The Buccaneers and Wirfs not having agreed to an extension yet placed the franchise squarely on the list of teams on the “Panic Meter” list because of possible training camp holdouts, according to Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton.

Wirfs’ contract talks took an interesting turn when the Detroit Lions made Penei Sewell the highest-paid offensive tackle in the NFL with a 4-year, $112 million contract extension in April.

Sewell was drafted one year after Wirfs in 2021 and has one less All-Pro nod, one less Pro Bowl and doesn’t have a Super Bowl win, which Wirfs got as a rookie in 2020.

“Like Sewell, Wirfs has an All-Pro season on his resume, but the latter has played at a Pro Bowl level at right and left tackle,” Moton wrote. “Last year, he transitioned from the right to the left side and still played at a high level, protecting quarterback Baker Mayfield, who posted career-high passing numbers.