Buccaneers’ Secondary Facing Dire Scenario After Week 1

It’s hard to imagine a secondary in the NFL facing the same dire circumstances as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after just 1 week of the 2024 regular season.

NFL All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr. could be out for a month. One of the starting cornerbacks, up-and-comer Zyon McCollum, left the Week 1 win over the Washington Commanders with a concussion. Both of the Buccaneers’ backup cornerbacks, Josh Hayes and Bryce Hall, left the game with lower-leg injuries.

And now, the worst news so far: Hall is being placed on injured reserve after being carted off the field with his ankle in an air cast.

The Buccaneers moved quickly to find a replacement for Hall with cornerback Keenan Isaac, who spent 2023 going between Tampa Bay’s practice squad and active roster.

Tampa Bay travels to face the Detroit Lions in Week 2 — the same place their 2023 season came to an end in the NFC Divisional Playoffs.

“Isaac first joined the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama State in 2023,” wrote Buccaneers.com’s Scott Smith. “He started the season on the practice squad and got into two games after being elevated for game day. He was signed to the active roster in Week 12 but did not see action in the next three games before returning to the practice squad.”

What Did Buccaneers Lose in Hall?

This isn’t the first time Hall has suffered a devastating ankle injury. He was projected as a first-round pick out of Virginia in 2019 but suffered a season-ending ankle injury that required surgery in the sixth game of the season.

Hall dropped down to the fifth round (No. 158 overall) in the 2020 NFL draft and spent his first 4 seasons with the New York Jets, where he started all 17 games in 2021 and had a career-high 79 tackles. Hall only played in 14 games over the last 2 seasons with the Jets and signed a 1-year, $1.25 million contract with the Buccaneers in March 2024.

Now, the Buccaneers turn to Isaac, who starred at HBCU Alabama State in college before making Tampa Bay’s roster as an undrafted free agent in 2023, when he played in 2 games and was on the active roster for 5 games.

“Isaac went back to training camp with the Buccaneers this summer and played in all three preseason games, recording three tackles and an interception,” Smith wrote. “He was waived in the leaguewide roster cutdown to 53 players, then claimed off waivers by the Carolina Panthers. Carolina waived Isaac last Saturday.”

Breaking Down Bucs’ Starting Secondary for Week 2

The starting secondary for the Buccaneers in Week 2 against the Lions should be the same as Week 1 save for Winfield Jr., who will likely be replaced in the starting lineup at free safety by Christian Izien, who filled in at cornerback in Week 1.

If he’s cleared from concussion protocol, McCollom should start at one cornerback spot, with Jamel Dean at the other. Jordan Whitehead should also be starting at strong safety. Whitehead led the Buccaneers with 8 tackles and 1 pass deflection in the opener as the team gave up just 161 passing yards.