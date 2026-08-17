Former Bucs CB Bryce Hall Signs With Super Bowl Contender

One former Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback is getting another shot with a Super Bowl contender after Bryce Hall signed with the Houston Texans on Monday.

“Ex-Bucs corner gets a shot with Houston,” Fox Sports NFL reporter Greg Auman wrote on his official X account on Monday.

“Texans officially signed former Buccaneers corner Bryce Hall,” NFL reporter Aaron Wilson wrote on his official X account. “Team has two injuries in secondary: Ja’Marcus Ingram (shoulder) and Collin Wright (soft tissue strain). Both got injured against Chargers on Thursday night.

Hall, 6-foot-1 and 202 pounds, spent his 1st 4 seasons with the New York Jets from 2020 to 2023, including starting all 17 regular-season games in 2021. He played for the Buccaneers the last 2 seasons on 1-year contracts.

Buccaneers Have Big Questions at Cornerback

Speaking of the cornerback position, the Buccaneers are still trying to figure things out.

After signing veteran cornerback Zyon McCollum to a 3-year, $48 million contract extension before the 2025 season, the Buccaneers watched that turn into bad money right away as he had the worst season of his career.

They might have a star in 2nd-year cornerback Jacob Parrish, who was an NFL All-Rookie Team pick at slot cornerback in 2025, and 2025 2nd-round pick Benjamin Morrison has the talent but just can’t stay healthy.

Bucs Have ‘Overlooked’ Rookie in Keionte Scott

One rookie who could help fill out the ranks is 2026 4th-round pick (No. 116 overall) Keionte Scott, who Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox called 1 of the NFL’s “Most Overlooked” rookies before training camp.

“The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hoping to revitalize a pass defense that ranked 27th overall and 26th in net yards per pass attempt allowed last season,” Knox wrote on July 8. “Naturally, first-round pick and pass-rusher Rueben Bain Jr. is expected to play a huge role in their efforts. However, fourth-round cornerback Keionte Scott can play a part this season, too, and he’s likely to make his presence felt in training camp. The Miami product is a fast (4.33-second 40-yard dash), physical defender with inside-outside versatility and a truly relentless motor. Scott racked up 110 tackles, two interceptions, 13 tackles for loss, and five sacks this past season alone … his versatility and play style will get him noticed in training camp and could make him a premier subpackage player in Year 1.”