Buccaneers Lose Elite Defender for Week 2 vs. Browns

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have an up-and-coming star in 2nd-year cornerback Jacob Parrish — they just won’t have him for Week 2 vs. the Cleveland Browns.

Bucs’ inactives vs. Browns today: CB Jacob Parrish, CB Ayden Garnes, DL Elijah Simmons, DL DeMonta Capehart, OL Billy Schrauth, OL Luke Haggard,” Fox Sports NFL reporter Greg Auman wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “Jacob Parrish being inactive for the Bucs means they’ll need Zyon McCollum and Benjamin Morrison to stay healthy vs. Browns. Ayden Garnes is also a scratch, so they’d lean on Kevin Knowles or nickel Keionte Scott if they needed another corner.

Parrish hurt his back in the Week 1 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Jacob Parrish has a back injury and is out,” Tampa Bay Times NFL reporter Rick Stroud wrote on his official X account on September 13.

“Jacob Parrish has been downgraded to OUT for the remainder of today’s game (back),” Buccaneers Comms wrote on its official X account.

“Injury update: Bucs cornerback Jacob Parrish has been downgraded to OUT with a back injury,” ESPN’s Jenna Laine wrote on her official X account. Benjamin Morrison will continue in his place.

Jacob Parrish Joined Elite Group as Rookie CB

Parrish was one of 2 Buccaneers to make the NFL All-Rookie Team alongside wide receiver and 1st-round pick (No. 19 overall) Emeka Egbuka.

From the Bucs’ official X account: “CB Jacob Parrish in 2025: The fourth rookie DB since 2010 to record 75+ tackles and multiple INTs/sacks, joining Kansas City’s Eric Berry in 2010, L.A. Chargers‘ Derwin James in 2018 and Washington’s Kamren Curl in 2020.”

That’s incredible company to keep. Berry was a 5-time Pro Bowler and 3-time NFL All-Pro in just 9 NFL seasons. James is the NFL’s elite safety and is a 6-time NFL All-Pro and 5-time Pro Bowler in his first 8 seasons. Curl has gone from a throwaway, seventh round draft pick in 2020 to being in line for a contract worth upwards of $50 million this offseason.

Parrish Didn’t Hesitate Against NFL Competition

Parrish, 5-foot-10 and 198 pounds, didn’t just put up good stats — he also graded out well on tape. Pro Football Focus gave Parrish a 69.3 overall grade for his rookie season, putting him at 26th out of 114 eligible NFL cornerbacks.

By comparison, $48 million Bucs cornerback Zyon McCollum graded out at 63.9 (54th).

Parrish played in all 17 games as a rookie and made just 5 starts, finishing with 76 tackles, 2 interceptions, 2.0 sacks, 7 pass deflections, 7 TFL and 1 fumble recovery.

“Jacob Parrish is really good,” Sleeper Bucs wrote on its official X account. “His future is so bright in Tampa Bay.”