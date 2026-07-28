Bucs’ $48 Million CB Called Out as Weakest Link on Roster

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers don’t have very good cornerbacks, led by huge misspends across the board in the secondary.

Cornerback Carlton Davis signed a 3-year, $44.5 million contract extension in 2022 and was traded to the Detroit Lions a few miserable seasons later.

Cornerback Jamel Dean signed a 4-year, $52 million contract extension in 2023 and the team was so unhappy with his play that they negotiated a way for him to become a free agent after this season instead of playing out his deal.

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. signed a record-setting 4-year, $84.1 million contract extension before the 2024 season and responded by missing a career-high 8 games.

Cornerback Zyon McCollum signed a 3-year, $48 million contract before the 2025 season. He had arguably the worst season of his pro career after he missed 5 games and ended the season on injured reserve.

McCollum’s deal might be the worst of the bunch, and puts the Buccaneers in a financial bind they might not be able to get out of … even if they should try to do so at the earliest possible opportunity.

It’s also why Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox singled out cornerback as the “Biggest Weakness” for the Buccaneers in 2026