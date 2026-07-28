Bucs’ $48 Million CB Called Out as Weakest Link on Roster

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers don’t have very good cornerbacks, led by huge misspends across the board in the secondary.
Cornerback Carlton Davis signed a 3-year, $44.5 million contract extension in 2022 and was traded to the Detroit Lions a few miserable seasons later.
Cornerback Jamel Dean signed a 4-year, $52 million contract extension in 2023 and the team was so unhappy with his play that they negotiated a way for him to become a free agent after this season instead of playing out his deal.
Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. signed a record-setting 4-year, $84.1 million contract extension before the 2024 season and responded by missing a career-high 8 games.
Cornerback Zyon McCollum signed a 3-year, $48 million contract before the 2025 season. He had arguably the worst season of his pro career after he missed 5 games and ended the season on injured reserve.
McCollum’s deal might be the worst of the bunch, and puts the Buccaneers in a financial bind they might not be able to get out of … even if they should try to do so at the earliest possible opportunity.
It’s also why Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox singled out cornerback as the “Biggest Weakness” for the Buccaneers in 2026
“To be fair, cornerbacks Jacob Parrish and Benjamin Morrison both showed a lot of promise as rookies last season,” Knox wrote on July 27. “However, Tampa still ranked 26th in net yards per pass attempt allowed, and the offseason departure of Jamel Deal leaves questions about the Bucs’ cornerback group. Parrish was mostly reliable last season, but Morrison was in and out of the lineup and allowed an opposing passer rating of 112.2 in coverage. Fellow projected starter Zyon McCollum allowed an opposing passer rating of 100.9 in coverage.”
With the added burden of a trade request from 2-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Vita Vea on the eve of training camp, things might not be great for the Buccaneers on that side of the ball in 2026.
Zyon McCollum’s Failings on Full Display in 2025
The Buccaneers made a move to pay McCollum like an elite cornerback, and he went about showing them all the ways he was very much not that.
In a 34-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12, McCollum’s struggles were in the spotlight after veteran wide receiver Davante Adams burned him for 2 easy touchdowns.
“The result was predictable, with the Rams taking complete advantage of the Tampa Bay secondary,” The Pewter Plank’s Josh Crysler wrote on November 24. “The main victim, especially throughout the first half was Zyon McCollum, who has been a massive disappointment after signing a three-year, $48 million contract last offseason. McCollum, on seven targets, surrendered six catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns in the first half alone. The Rams consistently picked on him in coverage, and whether in zone or man coverage, McCollum and the Bucs defense as a whole had zero answers.”
McCollum received a 63.9 overall grade from Pro Football Focus in 2025, putting him 54th out of 114 eligible NFL cornerbacks.
“Zyon McCollum is literally finding new ways to allow opponents to score points every week,” A to Z Sports NFL Editor Evan Winter wrote on X on December 11. “McCollum is getting paid like a starting corner yet he’s playing like a practice squad player (with all due respect).”
“Zyon McCollum’s turbulent and disappointing season comes to an end by being put on injured reserve,” Bucs Wire’s EMT Ashlie wrote on X on December 15. “BENJAMIN MORRISON WHAT YOU GOT FOR ME ROOK.”
McCollum’s Contract is Financial Nightmare
Even if Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht were to pull off a minor miracle and find a trade partner for McCollum, they would still incur a staggering dead cap hit of $17.8 million in 2026.
Which means they’re almost certainly stuck with him for one more season.
After 2026, the Buccaneers can try to find a trade partner for McCollum (not likely) or just cut him with little penalty as the dead cap number drops to approximately $2.1 million.
Bucs’ $48 Million CB Called Out as Weakest Link on Roster