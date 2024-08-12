Buccaneers Cut Ties With 27-TD QB Days After Preseason Opener

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are releasing a quarterback to open up a roster spot on their 90-man roster.

As reported by Rick Stroud of The Tampa Bay Times on Monday, August 12, the Buccaneers are cutting undrafted rookie quarterback Zack Annexstad. Tampa Bay is signing punter Nolan Cooney in Annexstad’s place.

“Bucs are signing punter Nolan Cooney,” writes Stroud. “They are waiving QB Zack Annexstad from the non football injury list to make room. He was still counting on 90 man roster limit.”

Zack Annexstad Had Been Dealing With Shoulder Injury During Offseason

The 24-year-old Annexstad had been signed had been signed back in May. He was one of four quarterbacks on the roster alongside Baker Mayfield, Kyle Trask and John Wolford. However, he had been on the active/non-football injury list since the start of training camp in July.

As noted by Buccaneers senior writer Scott Smith, Annexstad had been dealing with a shoulder injury suffered during his final season at Illinois State. He had yet to participate in any of the team’s offseason workouts due to the injury.

“The Buccaneers signed Annexstad as a rookie free agent after the draft this spring but he was unable to take part in any of the team’s offseason workouts due to a shoulder injury suffered in his final season at Illinois State,” writes Smith. “Taula, who coincidentally was Annexstad’s teammate at Illinois State, is dealing with a leg injury suffered away from the practice field.”

As also mentioned by Smith, Annexstad was the first undrafted rookie quarterback the Buccaneers brought into training camp since Reid Sinnett back in 2020. Sinnett was waived during final roster cuts. However, he eventually landed with the Philadelphia Eagles, Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals as a backup quarterback on their active roster.

Buccaneers Backup QB Job Between Kyle Trask and John Wolford

The 6-foot-3 Annexstad played six seasons in college, with his first four seasons spent with the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the last two seasons spent with the Illinois State Redbirds. Annexstad began his career at Minnesota as the starting quarterback during his true freshman season. However, he was limited to seven games due to injury and finished his freshman campaign with nine touchdowns against seven interceptions.

After missing the entire 2019 season due to a foot injury, Annexstad saw no action in 2020 before seeing limited playing time in 2021. It wasn’t until the 2022 season when Annexstad transferred to Illinois State that he emerged as a starter again. During his career with the Redbirds, he threw for 3,547 passing yards with 27 touchdown passes to go along with six rushing touchdowns in 16 games played. He also threw for nine touchdowns against seven interceptions with 1,277 passing yards in 1o games played during his Golden Gophers career.

With Annexstad out of the fold, Trask and Wolford will compete to be the primary backup to Mayfield. During the 2023 season, the Buccaneers cut Wolford during roster cuts before bringing him back on the practice squad — and eventually promoting him to the active roster — during the year.

Trask started during the Buccaneers’ preseason opener against the Bengals, going 12-for-20 for 144 passing yards and one interception in the 17-14 victory. Meanwhile, Wolford went 12-of-18 for 131 passing yards with no interceptions.