Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles has been heavily scrutinized and has been on the hot seat all season. However, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell made it clear before their Week 11 matchup that he has a ton of respect for Bowles, and he views Bowles as one of the best defensive minds in the NFL.

“I’ve known Todd Bowles a long time,” said Campbell to open his press conference on Wednesday. “Obviously got a ton of respect for him and what he’s about, and his defense is playing outstanding football.”

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Campbell played for the Dallas Cowboys in 2005. While he was a tight end, Bowles was the team’s secondary coach. Then, in 2010, when Campbell got his first job in Miami as a coaching intern, Bowles was an assistant head coach and secondary coach. In 2011, Bowles was the interim head coach when Campbell was the Dolphins tight ends coach.

Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell Has Respect for Tampa Bay Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles

The Bucs defense currently ranks second in EPA/play and third in success rate. Campbell noted that they are capitalizing on teams’ mistakes in a big way.

“They are opportunistic,” admitted Campbell. “Obviously, he’s always done the pressures a lot. Throws a lot at you and forces you into errors. And there are some tipped balls. There’s some that are just ill-advised throws.”

While the Bucs create ill-advised throws, Campbell feels that starts with run defense.

“I think a lot of it is the combination of when you’re able to shut down the run as they do, and are capable, number one in the league,” added Campbell. “And they force you into being one-dimensional, really. At some point, you know, if you start losing patience, you start making mistakes.”

When the Bucs force you into pass-first scenarios, they are able to get creative with their blitz package.

Bucs Defense Outlined by Dan Campbell

Campbell feels the Bucs’ pressure package is what can force the turnovers. So, they stop the run, bring pressure, and turn the ball over. That makes for a tough defense.

“With this pressure package and all the— everything they’re able to apply, that’s when mistakes happen. And so they’re capitalizing on them.”

As Campbell noted, this is what he has always seen from Bowles. He has nothing but respect for the Bucs head coach and made that clear throughout.

“Bowles has always been that way, and his defense has always been that way,” added Campbell. “I mean, it’s one of the best for a reason. So, they’re well-coached. The disguises are good; they’ve got a counter look, forward look. They want to show you the picture, but now it could be three different coverages and pressures. So they do a really good job of that.”

The Bucs are 3-6 coming out of the bye week. Still, the Panthers are in first place at 4-5, and the Bucs have already beaten Carolina. If the Bucs can stay within a game, they play later this season.