Buccaneers Encouraged to Sign $45 Million ‘Budget Sack Artist’

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had enough problems in 2024 that now, in retrospect, we can be kind of amazed they even made the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season.

The injuries. The turnovers. And on defense, an ineffective, underperforming group of edge rushers.

The Buccaneers need to revamp that position group in the offseason and will need to do so on a budget — salary cap space is limited — which means they would be smart to try and bring in former No. 3 overall pick Dante Fowler via free agency.

Fowler is coming off a season in which his career came back to life with the Washington Commanders in 2024 as he led the team with 10.5 sacks and the franchise advanced to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 1991.

That was the highest sack total since 2019 for Fowler, who was playing on a 1-year, $3.25 million contract and will turn 31 years old in August.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox has Fowler at No. 42 on his list of the Top 50 NFL free agents in the 2025 cycle.