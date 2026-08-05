Buccaneers’ Forgotten Fourth-Round Draft Pick Is Turning Heads

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had high hopes for fourth-round pick David Walker when they selected him in the 2025 NFL draft. However, he did not see any action in his first season. He tore his ACL on August 2, way before any real physical activity occurred at training camp.

So, he enters his second NFL season with the same experience level as any rookie. That is why his development is so important to follow in training camp. Through the first week or so, the returns are highly encouraging.

Walker recently recorded a sack in five straight practices, making it hard for anyone not to notice his presence. He could be an underrated impact performer.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Are Getting the David Walker They Thought They Drafted

Walker came into the NFL a bit undersized. He did weigh 263 pounds, but he came into the NFL Combine at 6′ in height. That is in the first percentile amongst edge rushers. His arm length was in the sixth percentile, and his wingspan is in the 11th percentile.

To paint the whole picture, his 40-yard dash, vertical jump, broad jump, and 3-cone drill were all well above average. This is why the team took a chance on him in round four. They are looking for a speed rusher.

He is not going to win with his size or physicality. He cannot win by overpowering or being bigger. Tackles will get their hands on him before he gets his hands on them. However, he is fast, explosive, and can work low to the ground. This is hard for bigger tackles to get their hands on.

This ends up being an advantage for Walker, and that is likely why he is flashing so much in camp, because he can win with speed so often. The Bucs might need that from Walker this year.

Walker Can Find a Role in Buccaneers Edge Rusher Rotation

The team drafted Rueben Bain in the first round, and they plan to give Yaya Diaby an extension after the season. With that in mind, they are not going to see those two being pushed for starting snaps. However, Walker will work as a complement to Al-Quadin Muhammad.

Muhammad is a powerful rusher who can defend the run on the edges, but slide inside on pass rush downs. That is why the Detroit Lions valued him. So Walker is a strong complement to sit on run downs, but come in as a speed rusher against the pass.

Anthony Nelson is the other name in the rotation, and he is more in line with Muhammad as the bigger edge rusher. Chris Braswell is more like Walker as the speed rusher. However, Braswell is entering his third NFL season and has shown as much as Walker has.

Mo Kamara, Jack Pyborn, and Yasir Holmes round out the depth. However, none of them have shown enough to make a strong case for the roster. If Walker can hold off Braswell, the spot is going to be his as the speed rusher. He not only will make the team but get snaps on gamedays.