Ex-Buccaneers DL & Super Bowl Champion Signs With Bills

The Buffalo Bills are bringing in extra depth on the defensive front in the form of 6-foot-1, 312-pound nose tackle and Super Bowl champion Greg Gaines.

“Free agent defensive lineman Greg Gaines is signing with the Buffalo Bills, per source,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on his official X account on Tuesday afternoon. “Seven-year vet spent the last three years with the Bucs.”

Gaines played the last 2 seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on consecutive 1-year, $3.5 million contracts and has approximately $15.8 million in career earnings through the end of the 2025 regular season.

“The Bills are signing defensive lineman Greg Gaines,” CBS Sports NFL reporter Matt Zenitz wrote on his official X account on Tuesday. “Has made 34 career starts.”

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Gaines’ Career-Best Year on Way to Super Bowl Win

Gaines won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams following the 2021 season. He was at his best that year, playing in all 17 regular-season games with a career-high 13 starts and career-high 4.5 sacks.

The Rams selected Gaines with a 4th-round pick (No. 134 overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft after he was a 2-time All-Pac-12 selection at the University of Washington.

Bucs Dealing With Major Contract Issue on DL

The biggest stories of training camp and preseason for the Buccaneers haven’t been regarding the play on the field but the contract issues off of it. Centrally, with a pair of 2-time Pro Bowlers in quarterback Baker Mayfield and defensive tackle Vita Vea.

On the 1st day of training camp, news broke that Vea, who is in the final season of a 4-year, $71 million contract extension, was asking the Buccaneers for a trade after talks about another extension broke down.

“Bucs DT Vita Vea has requested a trade, but intends to report for training camp with the rest of the team Tuesday,” Fox Sports NFL reporter Greg Auman wrote on his official X account on July 27. “He’s seeking a new deal beyond the upcoming season … (Vea) intends to report for training camp with the rest of the team Tuesday. He’s seeking a new deal beyond the upcoming season.”

Vea has been a “hold-in” for the Buccaneers to this point in training camp, meaning he’s been showing up to all practices and team activities but not participating.