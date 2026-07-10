Former Bucs Draft Pick Called ‘Biggest Bust’ for AFC Team

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t get much, if anything, of what they hoped for when they drafted defensive tackle Logan Hall in the 2nd round of the 2022 NFL draft.

That didn’t stop the Houston Texans from dropping a significant amount of money on Hall in free agency, signing him to a 2-year, $13.75 million free-agent contract.

“The Texans are signing former Bucs DE Logan Hall, who entered the league as a second-rounder, source said,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on March 10. “Homecoming for the University of Houston product.”

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton has little faith Hall will deliver on that investment, putting him on the list of the NFL’s “Biggest Busts” headed into the 2026 season.