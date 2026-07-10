Former Bucs Draft Pick Called ‘Biggest Bust’ for AFC Team

“The Texans are signing former Bucs DE Logan Hall, who entered the league as a second-rounder, source said,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on March 10. “Homecoming for the University of Houston product.”
Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton has little faith Hall will deliver on that investment, putting him on the list of the NFL’s “Biggest Busts” headed into the 2026 season.
“The Houston Texans have a loaded defensive unit on all three levels,” Moton wrote on July 10. “So, newcomers without a strong resume could struggle to earn playing time. Logan Hall falls into that category. After logging 28 tackles (six for loss), 10 pressures and 5.5 sacks in 2024, Hall followed up with 39 tackles (two for loss), 10 pressures and 1.5 sacks last season. The Texans signed him to a two-year, $13.8 million deal. Houston selected defensive tackle Kayden McDonald in the second round of this year’s draft. Behind Sheldon Rankins and Tommy Togiai, and with a high-upside rookie in the second unit, Hall could play fewer than 51 percent of the defensive snaps in a season for the first time since his 2022 rookie campaign.”
Buccaneers Wasted Early-Round Pick on Logan Hall
The Buccaneers spent a 2nd round pick (No. 33 overall) on Hall in the 2022 NFL draft after a breakout season as a senior in 2021 with career highs of 47 tackles, 6.0 sacks and 13 TFL on the way to earning All-AAC honors.
Hall ran the 40-yard dash in 4.88 seconds — more than respectable for someone his size — and NFL draft expert Lance Zierlein correctly predicted he’d be selected in the 2nd round.
“Hard-working, two-year starter with projectable frame and developmental traits whose best positional fit could be in the eye of the beholder,” Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft evaluation. “Hall played defensive tackle in college, but his playing style and physical profile are better suited for defensive end in a 3-4 alignment. He’s segmented and a little gradual in his attack, but flashes violent hands and forward charge as an interior rusher. Improvement lies ahead for Hall, but he needs a scheme fit and extended runway as a rotational lineman.
Opportunities Plenty During Time in Tampa Bay
There was no point in the last 3 years in which the Buccaneers didn’t absolutely give Hall every chance they could to succeed, not to mention there wasn’t a point in the last 3 years where they haven’t been absolutely desperate to add anything resembling a consistent pass rusher.
Hall was healthy the entire time, too. He played in 66 out of a possible 68 regular-season games over the last 4 seasons, including 4 playoff games over his first 3 seasons. He also made 39 starts, including a career-high 16 starts in 2025.
“Logan Hall has the same versatility Denico Autry had in being able to rush inside and out,” Texans Reporter Jonathan M. Alexander wrote on X. “This is solid get.”
“Hall had a combined 54 pressures & 8 sacks over the last 2 seasons in Tampa while being only 25 years old,” Sleeper HQ’s Texans Jacob wrote on his official X account.
“Texans add DT/DE #90 Logan Hall to the DL!” Texans superfan Big Ounce wrote on X. “He returns to Houston where he played college ball. He has 10 career sacks in his young career. Excited to watch him eat on that Texans DL.”
Tony Adame covers the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Commanders, Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos. A veteran sports writer and editor since 2004, his work has been featured at Stadium Talk, Yardbarker, NW Florida Daily News and Pensacola News Journal. More about Tony Adame
Former Bucs Draft Pick Called ‘Biggest Bust’ for AFC Team