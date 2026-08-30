Bucs Cut Former Draft Pick After 2 Seasons

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have started to make their roster cuts. The biggest name among them is tight end Devin Culp. Culp was a 2024 seventh-round draft pick by the Bucs. He was entering his third NFL season with the team.

Tampa Bay also announced a variety of moves, including waiving second-year safety Rashad Wisdom. Greg Auman of Fox Sports noted that Wisdom is expected to be retained on the practice squad.

Josiah Green is another name that the Bucs cut who is expected to be brought back to the practice squad. Other names include quarterback Jake Browning, wide receiver Dean Patterson, wide receiver Eric Rivers, and defensive lineman Jayson Jones.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cut Tight End Devin Culp

Culp was taken 247th overall in the NFL Draft out of Washington. He had five catches for 88 yards during his first season with the team. However, the Bucs changed offensive coordinator, and Culp had one catch for six yards.

Tampa Bay changed its coordinator once again, and he did not look like a fit. He had one catch for 14 yards in three preseason games. Now that coach is so far removed from Culp that they decided to let him see another team. If Culp clears waivers, he could end up on the practice squad. However, the tight end and the team might want to try to start things fresh.

Culp has not been producing in Tampa Bay, and the team is much deeper on the depth chart right now.

Buccaneers Tight End Depth Chart is Nearly Set with Devin Culp Release

With the release of Culp, there is only one question left on the depth chart. Cade Otton is in line to start. Payne Durham has been progressing as the number two tight end. The fourth-year player from Purdue played 32% of the snaps last season and will be in the mix for as much or more playing time.

They also have Ko Kieft. Beyond being a reliable blocking tight end, he is a core special teams player. Bauer Sharp is also a rookie UDFA from LSU. He is the only debate the team has. They can keep three tight ends and move on from Sharp. Or, they can bring the rookie UDFA onto their active roster. He had six catches for 37 yards in the Buccaneers’ preseason.

Sharp beating out Culp so cleanly in the preseason made it easy for the team to move on from him.