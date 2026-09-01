Bucs Draft Bust Chris Braswell Signs With AFC Contender

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers couldn’t figure out what it took to make edge rusher Chris Braswell tick — now the Houston Texans get a chance after Tampa Bay cut loose the 2024 2nd-round pick as part of final roster cuts.

“Texans add edge Chris Braswell and center Ka’ena De Cambra to practice squad,” NFL reporter Aaron Wilson wrote on his official X account on Tuesday.

Braswell joins another former Buccaneers edge rusher on the Texans with free-agent signee Logan Hall.

“Former Bucs OLB Chris Braswell signs with Texans practice squad,” Fox Sports NFL reporter Greg Auman wrote on his official X account on Tuesday. “He and Logan Hall both now in Houston.”

Buccaneers Finally Parted Ways With Chris Braswell

The Buccaneers coaching staff gave every chance they could to claim a spot on the roster over the last 2 years — those chances finally ran out on Sunday for the 2024 2nd-round pick.

“The Bucs are releasing edge Chris Braswell, their second-rounder from 2024,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on Sunday.

“The Bucs cut ties with Chris Braswell, a former 2nd-round draft pick out of Alabama,” Tampa sports radio host Chris Mathis wrote on his official X account. “I wish him well, but damn, that was a disappointing stint in Tampa Bay.”

“Free from the shackles of Chris Braswell doing absolutely nothing and wearing 43 as a pass rusher for no reason,” Bucs reporter EMT Ashlie wrote on their official X account. “That second round really giving (general manager) Jason Licht trouble.”

“Bucs go with only five outside linebackers — Diaby, Bain, Muhammad, Nelson and Walker,” Fox Sports NFL reporter Greg Auman wrote on his official X account. “Helps with depth at other positions.”

Chris Braswell Entered Camp on Roster Bubble

Pro Football Focus NFL reporter Bradley Locker put Braswell at the top of his list of the NFL’s top “Roster Bubble” players with final 53-man roster cuts on August 26.

“Braswell has been largely unspectacular over two years with the Buccaneers,” Locker wrote on August 26. “Limited to just 618 snaps, the former Alabama standout has accrued 35 pressures on 322 pass-rushing snaps but has garnered just a 61.0 overall PFF grade. Although the former 57th overall pick enters only his third pro campaign, he was put on notice this offseason when Tampa Bay drafted Rueben Bain Jr. in the first round and signed Al-Quadin Muhammad. Also complicating the situation is the performance of other edge defenders in the preseason, such as Anthony Nelson (92.6 overall PFF grade) and David Walker (80.5 PFF pass-rush grade). Coming off a 34.4 overall grade in Week 1 of the preseason, Braswell missed the Buccaneers’ second contest and may need a good outing against the Jaguars to firmly make the roster.”