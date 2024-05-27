Embattled Buccaneers’ Center Could Be on Roster Bubble

Few offensive linemen in the NFL struggled like Robert Hainsey did for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023.

The Pewter Plank’s Josh Hill thinks Hainsey’s struggles and changes to the Bucs’ roster could make him expendable in 2024 if he doesn’t show he’s capable of being a solid backup.

“Add Robert Hainesy to the group of players on the future roster bubble with a lot to prove in training camp,” Hill wrote. “There’s a scenario where he doesn’t make the team, with Graham Barton the new center and players like Elijah Klein and Sua Opeta blocking his role as a backup guard.

“Hainsey is looking at a role as the backup center or a depth guy, and the Bucs might determine that other players fit the mold better. He’s also in a contract year, which puts even more pressure on him to shine in a limited role and could add incentive for the team to move on now rather than wait.”

Hainsey One of NFL’s Worst Centers in 2023

The Buccaneers succeeded in 2023 and won a third consecutive NFC South Division title more in spite of Hainsey than because of him.

Drafted by the Buccaneers in the third round (No. 95 overall) out of Notre Dame, Hainsey has started every game the last two seasons at center but in 2023 was second among NFL centers with 9 penalties and tied for 8th with 4 sacks allowed.

According to PFF, he graded out at an anemic 52.8 percent for the season — 60.8 percent pass blocking and 53 percent run blocking.

Hainsey is in the final year of the 4-year, $4.8 million contract he signed as a rookie and the Buccaneers haven’t just signaled they’re ready to move on from him. They’ve basically taken out a sky banner.

Buccaneers Drafted Center in First Round

The Buccaneers earned widespread praise for drafting Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft (No. 26 overall). With Barton, they now have a viable option to replace retired center Ryan Jensen after he battled injuries and stunted comebacks the last few years with Hainsey serving as the fill-in.

Barton, 6-foot-5 and 313 pounds, played left offensive tackle almost exclusively in college but made five starts at center as a freshman in 2020.

PFF’s Gordon McGuinness listed Tampa Bay among his list of the most improved offensive lines in the NFL following the draft.

“The selection of Duke’s Graham Barton in the first round isn’t just a good move because of his excellent college career, during which he earned an 88.7 PFF grade over the past two seasons to rank fifth among FBS tackles,” wrote McGuinness. “It’s also a good move because of his versatility. Barton played center early in college and will likely play on the interior of the line for the Buccaneers; he is comfortable across the unit.”