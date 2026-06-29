Bucs Coach Makes Eye-Opening Comparison About Rising Star

New Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Zac Robinson has high praise for his young wide receiver Emeka Egbuka. Robinson compared Egbuka to Cooper Kupp, whom Robinson worked with from 2019-23.

Robinson said he saw similarities in the way that they play, but also in their mental acuity. This is high praise considering Kupp is not only known as one of the smartest receivers in the game, but he also was one of the more productive receivers. His 1,947 yards in 2021 were the second-most yards in a single season in NFL history.

Robinson was there for that season. While he was the Rams‘ assistant quarterback coach in 2019 and 2021, he was the assistant wide receivers coach in 2020.

Robinson was also the pass game coordinator from 2022-23. So, he worked directly with Kupp for three seasons and saw him on the field for five years. He can see Egbuka reaching a similar ceiling if used correctly.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson Has High Praise for Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka

Interestingly enough, the two had comparable rookie seasons. Egbuka produced 938 yards on 63 receptions. He added six touchdowns. Meanwhile, Kupp had 62 receptions for 869 yards and five touchdowns. So, if anything, Egbuka is slightly more productive entering his second NFL season.

Kupp was banged up during his second NFL season, but did go from 1.99 yards per route run to 2.26. Then, he had his best three-year run. It featured 4,082 yards and 331 receptions in three years.

Egbuka averaged 1.75 yards per route run during his rookie year, so while he produced more, some of that was just being on the field more. Still, if he sees the same spike in efficiency as Kupp, the numbers will be even greater.

If Egbuka can hit that peak over a three-year run in his career, the Bucs will be very happy with what he can bring.

Bucs Need Egbuka To Lead the Team in 2026

While Mike Evans was injured for most of the season, the offseason was still built around ensuring he gets the ball. The offense was built around him. Now, the offense will be built around Egbuka. The team needs him to step into the top receiver role and take over as one of the best in the NFL.

They still have Chris Godwin. However, Godwin was at his best as a number two to Evans. Beyond that, he suffered a serious injury in 2024 and was not the same in 2025. He might have one more year of effective play.

Meanwhile, the Bucs have quality youth with Jalen McMillan and Ted Hurst. However, neither has produced enough to be trusted yet.

McMillan was better in his rookie season. He got hurt last year and brings questions into year three. Hurst is a rookie. While he is exciting, he was a mid-round pick and comes from a small school. The transition should take time.

The room has depth, but it is clear that all three of the ancillary pieces need Egbuka to reach their maximum effectiveness. Robinson sees Egbuka being able to step into that role.