Bucs Insider Delivers Harsh Prediction for Bucs Star WR

Most expectations are for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ second-year wide receiver Emeka Egbuka to take over the team’s passing attack. However, while Scott Reynolds of Pewter Report definitely could see Egbuka as a leading receiver, he does not think it is quite so clear-cut.

Reynolds made a prediction that, because of an early turf toe injury that he might lead the Bucs in receiving yards, but not catches or touchdowns.

“Egbuka played a lot last year due to injuries to Evans and Godwin and nearly finished with 1,000 yards on 63 catches for 938 yards and six touchdowns,” noted Reynolds. “He led the Bucs in all categories. But before I’m ready to anoint him as the next 1,000-yard receiver in Tampa Bay I remember that he’s dealing with turf toe and is coming off a good, but not great training camp where he failed to separate from man coverage like he gets open in man coverage. Egbuka leads the Bucs in yardage with around 800, but Godwin leads the team in catches and rookie Ted Hurst is the touchdown leader.”

This is a bold take, and it suggests the passing offense will be much more well-balanced than some are suggesting.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Emeka Egbuka May Struggle To Lead in All Categories

The biggest note is the other two having chances to excel in the Bucs offense. Godwin used to be a candidate to lead the team in passing on an annual basis. However, he fractured his ankle in 2024 and was not nearly the same in 2025.

If he can get back to his old ways, he will be a reliable target. That would cause him to have more catches than Egbuka without more yards.

Even more notable than that is rookie Ted Hurst being a candidate to lead the team in touchdowns. Hurst is a jump-ball receiver, so he could become a red zone threat. Still, this is a rookie from Georgia State so the leap is big. There were questions of how much he would see the field at all, let alone what his production would look like.

Hurst and Godwin producing would not be bad for Egbuka and the entire offense. However, the production of Egbuka might be capped in his second season.

Egbuka Is Entering Crucial Second Season

Egbuka had a strong rookie season, but it was a tale of two halves. He was on fire in the first nine weeks of the season. He produced 40 catches for 677 yards and six touchdowns. That is a 17-game average pace of 76 catches for 1,279 yards and 11 touchdowns.

However, he suffered a hamstring injury; the offense was not as strong, and he finished with eight games of 23 catches for 261 yards and no touchdowns. That was a 17-game pace of 49 receptions for 555 yards. He was not nearly the same player in the second half of the season.

If he trends like that, it is going to be a year where he leads in many categories. However, if he can get back to his beginning-of-the-season ways, he is going to lead in all categories again.