Buccaneers Star Thinks He Solved Biggest Problem

Emeka Egbuka hit the ground running for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2025. However, the rookie first-round pick hit a wall about halfway through his first season and did not finish nearly as productive.

Egbuka said that this offseason was focused on making sure he can finish stronger next year and that he has a specific plan this offseason to improve.

The Ohio State product admitted that a long postseason run and the NFL Draft process left him fresh for Week 1 but worn down by season’s end. He added that he was able to take time off this offseason and get his legs back.

“Last year, coming off of a National Championship and doing the whole rookie thing, the combine, everything like that, it is definitely a long offseason, and you do not feel like you get a break,” Egbuka exclaimed. “So after the season last year, I was able to take some time off my legs and work my way back into training.”

This makes sense considering most veterans who play through January are resting through February and March, while Egbuka was still showing off for scouts. Now that he had an offseason to rest, he should have the strength from his rookie year, but the endurance to last through the season.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Expect Emeka Egbuka to Improve in 2026

Egbuka added that now that his legs are not tired and he is not training for the NFL Draft, he can focus on specific skills that can help improve his game. The first thing he added was wanting a level of explosiveness and being able to make plays with the ball in his hands.

“Explosive, making big plays with the ball in my hands,” said Egbuka. “Creating great habits when catching the ball and running after the catch. Making moves on defenders, having strong hands at the catch point. Staying at your feet, that’s a big one.”

This would be an impressive area for him to improve because he has already been strong with the ball in his hands. He averaged 5.2 yards after the catch per reception. That was second amongst qualified rookies, behind only Luther Burden.

It was also tied for 13th with Justin Jefferson and Cooper Kupp. That is a good company to be in. It is worth noting that he averaged 5.5 yards after the catch per reception in the first half of the season. Still, he dropped down to just 4.9 YAC/catch in the second half.

Buccaneers Are Looking for Egbuka to Lead Wide Receiver Room in 2026

The Bucs receiver room is going to look a lot different in 2026, and that is why the Bucs are expecting even more than the impressive start to his rookie year. Mike Evans signed with the San Francisco 49ers. While Chris Godwin is back, he is at the age and injury status where he cannot be trusted for a full season.

Youth is emerging, such as Jalen McMillan and Ted Hurst. However, none of them have flashed yet in the NFL. Also, neither has shown the potential of a first-round pick that Egbuka can bring to the room.

The expectation is that Egbuka can take what he started in his rookie year and turn into the leader of the offense in year two.