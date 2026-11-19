We should have known better by now. This is Baker Mayfield, after all.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ tougher-than-nails quarterback seems on track to play in Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions after Thursday’s practice — and all after a week that started with Mayfield all but assuredly on track to miss time with a foot injury and also dealing with lingering issues from a right thumb injury that already cost him three games.

“Bucs QB Baker Mayfield goes through drills and looks fine practicing,” Tampa Bay Times NFL reporter Rick Stroud wrote on his official X account on Thursday.

“Positive news for the Bucs … Quarterback Baker Mayfield in drills hopping on his feet,” WFLA’s Aileen Hnatiuk wrote on X. “Looks comfortable putting weight and pressure on that foot. He did not practice on Wednesday, but he did today.”

The Buccaneers are 3-6 but still very much alive in the NFC South Division race. The Detroit Lions are 7-2 and have won five straight, but they lost their best defensive player, edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, to a season-ending torn ACL in a Week 10 win over the New England Patriots.

“Bucs QB Baker Mayfield returned to practice today,” Pewter Report’s Matt Matera wrote on X. “He seemed to be moving around well enough.”

“Bucs QB Baker Mayfield back at practice today and even hopping through ball security drills,” Fox Sports NFL reporter Greg Auman wrote on his official X account on Thursday. “Big step toward playing Sunday.”

Baker Mayfield Played Through Injuries in 2025

The Buccaneers saw Mayfield play through a wide array of injuries in 2025 — which may have contributed as much to the Buccaneers going 8-9 and missing the playoffs as anything else.

To anyone watching Mayfield play for most of the season, it was obvious he was hurt. No one ever knew for sure until much, much later.

“Bucs QB Baker Mayfield, on the Netflix series Quarterback, reveals he played with a sprained MCL and PCL since Week 2,” Tampa Bay Times NFL reporter Rick Stroud wrote on his official X account on July 13 “He also had a bad biceps contusion that was bruised and affected his velocity. Then the left shoulder injury vs. Rams. Bonus for toughness but it affected his play.”

“Baker Mayfield’s injury list from 2025 is significant,” Fox Sports NFL reporter Greg Auman wrote on his official X account. “Eight different injuries listed, putting him on injury reports for 10 of 18 weeks. And yet he didn’t miss a game, only two DNP practices, nine limited. Pushed through a lot last season, just in what was listed. Week 3: foot/toe, Week 4: right biceps, Week 5: knee/right biceps, Week 8: knee/oblique, Week 10: knee/oblique, Week 12: illness, Week 13: left shoulder, Week 14: left shoulder, Week 15: left shoulder, Week 18: right shoulder/knee.”

Baker Mayfield Accused of ‘Hiding Injury’ After Loss

The Buccaneers got off to a hot start in 2025 with a 5-1 record but finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

One big part of those struggles was Mayfield’s inconsistent play, who started all 17 games but appeared to be injured for most of the season. After a 2nd consecutive loss in Week 13—a 44-32 road loss to the Buffalo Bills—The Ringer’s Bill Simmons questioned whether something might be physically wrong with Mayfield, a 2-time Pro Bowler.

“I would believe, if you gave me all the QBS and said one of these guys is hiding an injury, Mayfield would be my pick,” Simmons said on “The Bill Simmons Podcast” on November 16. “It’s like, ‘Oh, he has a torn labrum’ or like some sort of really bad injury we don’t know about. Because it also seems like he doesn’t want to run with the same zest. So it’s also like maybe he has like a hairline fracture of his left collarbone or something like that.”