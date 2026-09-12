‘Fearless’ Bucs’ Special Teams Ace Called Team’s Best Weapon

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost a franchise legend when wide receiver Mike Evans left for a free-agent contract with the San Francisco 49ers in March.

It doesn’t mean they don’t still have a boatload of talent at the position.

Tampa Bay Times NFL reporter Rick Stroud singled out 3rd-year wide receiver and special teams ace Kameron Johnson as 1 of the biggest examples of that, calling the former NCAA Division II star 1 of the team’s “Best Weapons” in 2026.

“Kameron Johnson is the Bucs’ sixth receiver,” Stroud wrote on September 11. “He might also be one of their best weapons. The 5-foot-10, 170-pound Johnson serves as the primary punt and kickoff returner. When you consider which player could have an instant impact for the Bucs, remember that Johnson’s 54-yard punt return against Atlanta in Week 1 last season was the longest for Tampa Bay since Bobby Rainey’s 58-yarder in 2015. The performance earned Johnson the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9cqpWqFQR04

Kam Johnson: From NCAA Division II to NFL Roster

Johnson was part of NCAA Division II Barton (N.C.) College’s relaunch of their football program in 2020 — a season that didn’t happen until the spring of 2021 because of the pandemic.

When Johnson did finally get on the field, he was electric. The 1st time he touched the ball, on a reverse, he threw a 58-yard touchdown pass back to the team’s quarterback.

In 4 seasons at Barton, Johnson was a 2-time All-SAC selection.

From Barton: “Johnson is the school’s most prolific receiver, ranking first on the Bulldogs’ all-time list for receptions (151), yards receiving (2,316) and touchdown catches (17). Johnson is a two-time South Atlantic Conference honoree (2022 and 2023) who led the team in catches (51), yards (879) and touchdowns receiving (seven) last fall. An outstanding return man as well, Johnson tops the program lists in punt return yards (189) and kickoff return yards (938).”

‘Fearless’ Approach to Scariest Role on Special Teams

We all like to think we’re brave — especially when it comes to sports — but you truly don’t know what kind of stones it takes to be good at anything unless you’ve tried to return a kick or a punt in a football game.

Imagine this — you look straight up and focus on catching the ball while 10 of the world’s best athletes run at you as hard and as fast as they can, with murderous intent. And you have to pretend like they don’t exist until the moment you have the ball in your hands.

That’s why Johnson made the Tampa Bay roster as an undrafted free agent in 2023 and has stuck with the team for 3 seasons.

“You got to be fearless back there,” Johnson told Stroud. “You’ve got to be able, as soon as you get the ball, to be able to see where you’re going immediately. You’ve got to trust it. You’ve got to trust the guys who are blocking for you. You’ve got to trust that the scheme is going to work. You’ve got to trust your ability and what God gives you.”