Former Buccaneers WR Works Out With Ravens

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Sterling Shepard is on the move after spending two seasons with the team. And the Baltimore Ravens may just be his next destination.

As was first reported by NFL Insider Ari Meirov, the Ravens hosted Shepard for a workout on Friday. Shepard was among seven players that Baltimore hosted for tryouts, alongside Chris Moore (WR), Hakeem Adenji (OT), Geron Christian (OT), Dante Pettis (WR), Casey Washington (WR), and William Atkins (QB).

Shepard has been talked about by multiple NFL team fan bases as an exciting potential addition to the receiving corps, and rightfully so.

That’s because Shepard and the Bucs’ parting ways really had nothing to do with what he brings to the table.

Looking Back On Sterling Shepard’s Time In Tampa Bay

The former Oklahoma Sooners wideout was a sure pass-catcher for quarterback Baker Mayfield and the offense. But by the end of the 2025 season, it was clear he simply did not have an important role with the team.

That has everything to do with how he was not able to hold onto a notable role for a long period of time. With players like Tez Johnson, Ted Hurst, Jalen McMillan, Chris Godwin Jr. and Emeka Egbuka in that room of pass-catchers, Shepard was the odd one out. For both parties, Shepard having the ability to pursue other opportunities was the best decision.

Over the course of two seasons with the Bucs, the wideout appeared in 27 games, catching 71 passes for 705 yards, with two trips to the end zone. Shepard, who some suspected would be headed to retirement rather than his next destination at that point in time when he was competing for a job with the Bucs, is now doing more of the same just a couple of years later.

So, do the Ravens really make sense, and how realistic is this possibility?

How Sterling Shepard Fits With The Ravens

While it seems like a great match, no decision has been officially made as to whether or not Shepard will become a Raven. If he does land with the team, he’ll get what he’s after in terms of having a consistent role, and Baltimore will have the chance to fill a notable void.

One of the biggest things Shepard brings to the table is his experience, now a well-seasoned player with 10 seasons under his belt since he was originally selected by the New York Giants at No. 40 overall in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Though his best days on the stat sheet are likely behind him, all of which were spent with the Giants, Shepard can provide a special type of mentorship to young players like Elijah Sarratt and Ja’Kobi Lane. He’ll also serve as a trustworthy target for quarterback Lamar Jackson in a group that also includes Devontez Walker, Rashod Bateman and Zay Flowers.

Baltimore or not, it will be interesting to see where Shepard ultimately finds his next NFL home and how the remainder of his career shakes out.