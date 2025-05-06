Former Bucs Pro Bowler is ‘Ready’ to Return to the Field in 2025

The last time fans saw Jason Pierre-Paul on a football field was back in 2023 as a member of both the New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins, where he finished with just two total tackles over three games of action.

After missing the entire the 2024 NFL season, most fans would assume retirement is imminent. Yet, the former Pro Bowler for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants still wants to take the field in 2025.

Jason Pierre-Paul is ‘Ready to Rock’ and Wants to Play This Year

Jason Pierre-Paul was a special player during his NFL career. His resume that consists of 631 total tackles, 94.5 sacks, two Super Bowl titles, and three Pro Bowl appearances speak to the level of greatness fans saw from him during his 14-year career.

Well, Pierre-Paul expressed his desire to continue his NFL career during a recent interview with TMZ Sports.

Pierre-Paul said, “I still got it, you know, whoever gave me that opportunity, they will see. You know, last year I didn’t get a chance to play. You know, it was disappointing, but like I said, this is a business… When people feel like they don’t need you, you gotta show them and I’m in the gym 24/7” when discussing the desire to play in 2025.

Pierre-Paul’s last impactful year in the NFL was back in 2022 with the Baltimore Ravens, where he totaled 26 total tackles, three sacks, and one interception.

After the worst season of Pierre-Paul’s great career in 2023, the veteran defensive end did not play last season.

Pierre-Paul added, “I feel good, you know… I’m saying, down [to] 270 pounds, got abs, I have [had] abs since my rookie year… That’s just [the] hard work I’m putting in and what I’m striving to get because anybody that give me the opportunity, I’m ready to go and ready to rock.”

Pierre-Paul has video evidence of claims by posting his workouts on social media, which showcase a man who is clearly still taking care of his body.

Could Pierre-Paul Reunite with the Bucs in 2025?

Pierre-Paul arrived in Tampa Bay ahead of the 2018 NFL season and produced 171 total tackles, 33 sacks, and two interceptions over his four years with the Bucs.

Pierre-Paul’s best season in Tampa came in the first year quarterback Tom Brady joined the team in 2020, where they eventually defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV. Pierre-Paul made the Pro Bowl that season with 55 total tackles to go with 9.5 sacks.

The Bucs didn’t exactly have elite pass rushing production from their edge rushers last season, which makes the fact he spent the entire 2024 season off of an NFL roster noteworthy.

Pierre-Paul was a reliable, consistent, and productive player during his time with the Bucs — which doesn’t exactly rule out a potential reunion down the road.

Yet, the Bucs did spend two of their six picks in the 2025 NFL Draft on edge rushers with David Walker and Elijah Roberts in the fourth and fifth round respectively.

Tampa is highly to prioritize developing those younger prospects entering the 2025 NFL season, but if Todd Bowles finds himself in a pinch at some point of the season and the Bucs are in Super Bowl contention — Pierre-Paul could get a phone call from an old friend.