Former Bucs QB ‘Shocked’ $14 Million Playmaker Absent to Start OTAs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took a calculated risk when they decided to sign productive sack artist Haason Reddick in free agency less than one year removed from missing multiple games last season while holding out for a new contract from the New York Jets.

Well, Reddick’s absence from OTAs earlier this week shocked a former Bucs QB considering his contract holdout in 2024.

Former Bucs QB Chris Simms Has Strong Reaction to Haason Reddick’s Absence from OTAs

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Chris Simms may no longer be taking snaps under center, but he does provide many passionate takes on football subjects as an NFL Analyst for NBC Sports and Pro Football Talk.

Well, Simms was nothing short of confused on a recent appearance on Pro Football Talk (posted on the NFL on NBC Youtube channel) when he heard newly signed edge rusher Haason Reddick was absent to start Bucs OTAs earlier this week.

“I was surprised to hear he wasn’t in Tampa,” Simms said regarding Reddick’s decision to miss OTAs. “I don’t understand why Haason Reddick wouldn’t go. Hopefully, he shows up.”

Reddick didn’t appear in a game for the Jets last season until Week 8 after holding out for a new contract with his new team. Part of the reason why Reddick landed in New York was his desire to get a new deal from the Eagles, where he produced 27 sacks over his two seasons in Philadelphia.

Simms added, “And Tampa, obviously, you know, made a nice little investment for a guy that, yes, did sit out the year and screwed over the New York Jets in a lot of ways there. I would think Haason Reddick would want to get on the field and just get the reps going… I was shocked to hear he wasn’t yesterday.”

Should Reddick’s Absence from OTAs Concern the Bucs?

Would the Buccaneers likely prefer that their top free agent addition from this offseason was present for OTAs? Yes.

Is this still voluntary OTAs that veteran players often miss at this point of the offseason? Also, yes.

Simms added some veteran context to Reddick’s absence by saying, “Listen, I know he’s a veteran player. He’s been around the league a little bit. It’s not imperative, but when you come off a year where you didn’t play a whole lot… You held out from the Jets, I don’t think you took the right approach there.”

Simms’ line of thinking likely mirrors many fans and members of the Bucs’ organization regarding Reddick missing OTAs, but it would likely be wise not to jump to the conclusion that this is foreshadowing how last year played out for the veteran pass rusher.

Prior to last year, Reddick was an incredibly productive pass rusher in the league — registering 11+ sacks for four straight seasons from 2020 to 2023. If Reddick returns to that form, then he would fill one of the few remaining needs left on the Bucs’ roster.

If Reddick’s production mimics what he did in 2024 with the Jets, then it will be a gamble that didn’t pay off for Todd Bowles and Jason Licht.

Regardless of how you feel about his absence to start OTAs, 2025 is shaping up to be a make-or-break year for Haason Reddick.