Former Florida State Star Could Go From Undrafted to Bucs’ 53-Man Roster

There is something special about when an undrafted free agent makes an NFL roster that’s tough to put into words but seems to go back to why we love sports in the first place.

That’s because if you’re undrafted and wind up in an NFL training camp, you’re an underdog from the moment you step on the field. Always will be.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine thinks the Tampa Bay Buccaneers might have one of those rare players that goes from undrafted to the opening-day roster in former Florida State star linebacker Kalen DeLoach.

DeLoach, an All-ACC pick in 2023, has already earned training camp reps with Tampa Bay’s starters.