Former Florida State Star Could Go From Undrafted to Bucs’ 53-Man Roster

There is something special about when an undrafted free agent makes an NFL roster that’s tough to put into words but seems to go back to why we love sports in the first place.
That’s because if you’re undrafted and wind up in an NFL training camp, you’re an underdog from the moment you step on the field. Always will be.
Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine thinks the Tampa Bay Buccaneers might have one of those rare players that goes from undrafted to the opening-day roster in former Florida State star linebacker Kalen DeLoach.
DeLoach, an All-ACC pick in 2023, has already earned training camp reps with Tampa Bay’s starters.
“Athletic linebackers who can run and tackle are always going to draw roster consideration,” Ballentine wrote. “They are prime candidates to fit in on special teams in addition to adding depth on defense. When one of those linebackers is also getting some opportunities in camp to play with the starters, it’s an even better sign. Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles is among the most aggressive defensive play-callers in the league. His love for blitzing should help Kalen DeLoach, who ran a 4.47-second 40 and had seven sacks in his final season with Florida State.”
Why DeLoach Wasn’t Taken in 2024 NFL Draft
If we’re looking to point at a reason DeLoach wasn’t taken in the 2024 NFL draft, there’s an easy culprit — size. DeLoach is only 5-foot-11 and 210 pounds, which is undersized for both inside and outside linebackers in the NFL. He had had been listed at 6-foot-1 in Florida State’s media guide.
What DeLoach does have is speed and talent. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.7 seconds at the NFL combine and was a three-year starter for the Seminoles and finished his career with 212 tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, 11.0 sacks, 2 interceptions, 11 pass deflections and 2 forced fumbles.
As a senior in 2023, DeLoach had career highs of 10.5 tackle for loss and 7.0 sacks.
“I feel like I’m strong,” DeLoach told Buccaneers.com at rookie minicamp. “I feel like my size doesn’t matter. I like to play in space. You get your hands on me, I’m going to try to get off you. Most of the time, I’m trying to make a play in space and play my game, just do me. I am able to get off blocks. That is what I do.”
Special Teams Should Be Key for DeLoach
DeLoach is currently listed at third string on the depth chart at one of the inside linebacker spots behind veteran Lavonte David and second-year player SirVocea Dennis, who has been hurt for part of camp.
Like any undrafted free agent rookie, a large part of determining whether or not DeLoach ultimately makes the roster will be the value he brings to the Buccaneers on special teams.
ESPN’s Jenna Laine projected the Buccaneers’ 53-man roster before training camp, with DeLoach on the outside looking in.
“K.J. Britt replaces Devin White as a starter inside next to David, and Russell beats out FSU undrafted free agent rookie Kalen DeLoach, who signs to the practice squad,” Laine wrote.
