Somehow, quarterback Brett Rypien’s NFL career continues, with the former Denver Broncos starter signing with an AFC West rival on Monday.

“Raiders signed QB Brett Rypien to their practice squad,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Monday.

Rypien spent the first four seasons of his career with the Broncos from 2019 to 2022 — her recently spent a month with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as starter Baker Mayfield recovered from a thumb injury. The Raiders will be Rypien’s 11th team in seven seasons.

He went 1-2 in three starts with the Broncos.

“The Raiders signed QB Brett Rypien to their practice squad and released DE Bralen Trice in a corresponding move,” The Athletic’s Sam Warren wrote on X.

“Bucs went with a new practice squad QB in Cooper Rush as the one they had used during Baker Mayfield’s thumb injury, Brett Rypien, signed with the Raiders’ practice squad today,” Fox Sports NFL reporter Greg Auman wrote on X.

Bucs Moved Quickly to Sign Rypien After Injury

The Buccaneers signed Rypien after Mayfield injured his thumb against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3.

Undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels started 3 games in his absence, going 1-2, and Mayfield returned in Week 7 to lead the Buccaneers to a 42-13 win over the defending NFC South champion Carolina Panthers.

“Bucs are signing veteran QB Brett Rypien to their practice squad, giving them a third healthy quarterback while Baker Mayfield is sidelined,” Fox Sports NFL reporter Greg Auman wrote on his official X account on September 20. He played for Rams in 2023 when (Bucs offensive coordinator) Zac Robinson was the QBs coach there, so has some familiarity with the offense … New Bucs backup QB Brett Rypien is a lot like Easton Stick — has been in the NFL since 2020, took three snaps with Bengals last year. He’s 30, has a 2-2 record as an NFL starter, four career TDs, nine INTs. First career passes came against Bucs in 2020.”

Rypien With Texans Before Coming to Bucs

Rypien signed a free-agent contract with the Houston Texans on August 15 after backup quarterback Graham Mertz tore his ACL in a preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night.

The Texans released him on August 26.

Rypien, 30, played for the Minnesota Vikings, Indianapolis Colts and Cincinnati Bengals in 2025. Rypien has also spent time with the Chicago Bears, New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, and Denver Broncos.

Rypien, the nephew of Super Bowl-winning quarterback Mark Rypien, was a 4-time All-MWC selection at Boise State and the MWC Offensive Player of the Year before going undrafted in 2019.