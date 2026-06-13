Former Tampa Bay Buccaneer Rachaad White Succeeding with Washington Commanders

As offseason training continues throughout the NFL, former Tampa Bay Buccaneer Rachaad White notes how he is enjoying being with the Washington Commanders. White signed a one year $2 million contract with the Commanders this offseason to join their backfield. The Buccaneers replaced White this offseason with Kenneth Gainwell.

White said, “I mesh with the system. I think it’s great. All the things [David Blough] does for it and the positions he puts us in, I think it’s great. It’s going to be really fun.”

New offensive coordinator David Blough currently tries to get him the ball in the passing game during practice. Commanders head coach Dan Quinn marveled at White’s pass catching prowess.

Quinn said, “I’ve been pleased with the additions that we’ve had. So, seeing Rachaad out of the backfield catching it, he was on the return game the other week; he’s got great hands, so what does he add into it on some third downs?”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Know the Story with Rachaad White

While White totaled 4106 scrimmage yards with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he quickly lost his lead role to Bucky Irving, who now proves to be the main running back for the organization. That being said, White still provides plenty of value. He can catch passes out of the backfield and run efficiently before contact. White also is known for his plus pass protection.

Simply, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers acquired a better version of White with Gainwell. Gainwell tallied 73 receptions last season to White’s 40. He also showed a lot of athleticism compared to White, who is not a bad athlete but not as explosive as Gainwell. He made some incredible catches last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Gainwell should have a decent role with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season because of Irving’s injury issues this offseason and last NFL season. White started eight games last season when Irving was out due to injuries.

Rachaad White Brings Experience to Washington

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneer White should bring plenty of knowledge working out of a shared backfield for most of his time with the Buccaneers. He enters his fifth season in the NFL after the Buccaneers selected him in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

White said, “I think I fit in great. It’s a talented room. We all compete against one another, but we all have fun and I just enjoy it. My game is my game and who I am. I’ve been in the league for five years, so I feel like I bring wisdom, juice and energy.”

White also joins his former Arizona State teammate Jayden Daniels in Washington, who had some words about reuniting with his college friend.

Daniels said, “It’s fun. I mean, just the player he is and he had the opportunity to go anywhere else and he chose here, so salute to him and obviously I’ve been knowing him since I was like 19, so it is fun to kind of just get him back in the same building and build off that rapport we have.”