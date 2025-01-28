Hi, Subscriber

Former Bucs OC Liam Coen’s Awkward Moment at Jaguars Intro

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Liam Coen
Getty
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen.

Sometimes, maybe, don’t do that. Just don’t.

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Liam Coen had one of those moments at his introductory press conference as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars on January 27 following a drama-filled week of “will he or won’t he” moments.

Coen showed the ability to produce a previously unseen level of cringe as he tried to say the Jaguars’ “signature” rallying cry of “Duuuuuval!” in honor of the county the team is located in.

It didn’t go great. People noticed.

“Not so sure about Liam Coen after this one,” BetMGM wrote on its official X account.

Liam Coen with the worst sounding #DUUUVAL I have ever heard uh oh,” Unbiased Jags wrote on its official X account. 

“Let’s hope for Liam Coen this doesn’t go as poorly as Russell Wilson saying ‘Broncos nation. Let’s ride,’ ” No Off-Season Sports wrote on its official X account. 

“Yep, Liam Coen is already finished in Jacksonville,” 4-Orange wrote on its official X account. “There’s no coming back from this.”

Some did come to Coen’s defense, pointing out that a weird moment in an introductory press conference should have no bearing on what kind of coach he becomes.

“You mocked (Nick) Sirianni for his Intro Presser,” ESPN’s Sam Block wrote on his official X account. “You mocked (Dan) Campbell for his Intro Presser. Now you’re mocking Liam Coen for his. I don’t care if you don’t like his ‘Duval.’ The Jags hired a great football coach.”

Coen’s About Face Shocked Buccaneers

The Athletic’s Greg Auman broke the news on January 24 that Coen was set to become the next head coach of the Jaguars. That came just days after Coen took his name out of the Jaguars’ coaching search and the Buccaneers agreed to make him one of the NFL’s highest paid coordinators.

“I can confirm that Liam Coen has notified the Bucs he’s taking the Jaguars’ head coaching job,” Auman wrote on his official X account. “Wild turn in last two days, taking his name out of Jags’ search to get a nice raise and stay with Bucs, only to change course for much larger raise and top job in Jacksonville.”

It’s the second consecutive season the Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator has been poached as the head coach for another NFL team after the Carolina Panthers hired Dave Canales following the 2023 season.

Coen’s Long Back and Forth With Bucs, Jags

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on January 22 that Coen was spurning the Jaguars to stay in Tampa Bay and become one of the NFL’s highest paid coordinators.

“Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen is taking himself out of the running for the Jaguars’ head coaching job to stay in Tampa on a new contract that now will place him amongst the highest-paid coordinators in the NFL, per sources,” Schefter wrote on his official X account on January 22. “Bucs are keeping their OC.”

On January 21,  Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reported the Buccaneers were operating under the belief Coen would be offered the Jacksonville job.

According to Front Office Sports, the 2 highest paid offensive coordinators in the NFL in 2024 were Todd Monken of the Baltimore Ravens and Mike Kafka of the New York Giants at approximately $3 million per year.

Tony Adame covers the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Commanders and Denver Broncos. A veteran sports writer and editor since 2004, his work has been featured at Stadium Talk, Yardbarker, NW Florida Daily News and Pensacola News Journal. More about Tony Adame

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Players

Marcus Banks's headshot M. Banks
Shaquil Barrett's headshot S. Barrett
Graham Barton's headshot G. Barton
Chris Braswell's headshot C. Braswell
Ben Bredeson's headshot B. Bredeson
C.J. Brewer's headshot C. Brewer
K.J. Britt's headshot K. Britt
Jack Browning's headshot J. Browning
Marquez Callaway's headshot M. Callaway
Devin Culp's headshot D. Culp
Lavonte David's headshot L. David
Jamel Dean's headshot J. Dean
Evan Deckers's headshot E. Deckers
SirVocea Dennis's headshot S. Dennis
YaYa Diaby's headshot Y. Diaby
Payne Durham's headshot P. Durham
Silas Dzansi's headshot S. Dzansi
Chase Edmonds's headshot C. Edmonds
Mike Edwards's headshot M. Edwards
Mike Evans's headshot M. Evans
Dallis Flowers's headshot D. Flowers
Tyrek Funderburk's headshot T. Funderburk
Greg Gaines's headshot G. Gaines
William Gholston's headshot W. Gholston
Chris Godwin's headshot C. Godwin
Luke Goedeke's headshot L. Goedeke
Adam Gotsis's headshot A. Gotsis
Mike Greene's headshot M. Greene
Garret Greenfield's headshot G. Greenfield
Antonio Grier's headshot A. Grier
Daniel Grzesiak's headshot D. Grzesiak
Luke Haggard's headshot L. Haggard
Robert Hainsey's headshot R. Hainsey
Logan Hall's headshot L. Hall
Bryce Hall's headshot B. Hall
Josh Hayes's headshot J. Hayes
Troy Hill's headshot T. Hill
Dennis Houston's headshot D. Houston
Bucky Irving's headshot B. Irving
Christian Izien's headshot C. Izien
Rakim Jarrett's headshot R. Jarrett
Deion Jennings's headshot D. Jennings
Kameron Johnson's headshot K. Johnson
Deion Jones's headshot D. Jones
Jake Julien's headshot J. Julien
Calijah Kancey's headshot C. Kancey
Ko Kieft's headshot K. Kieft
Elijah Klein's headshot E. Klein
Tanner Knue's headshot T. Knue
Cody Mauch's headshot C. Mauch
Baker Mayfield's headshot B. Mayfield
Zyon McCollum's headshot Z. McCollum
Chase McLaughlin's headshot C. McLaughlin
Jalen McMillan's headshot J. McMillan
Kaevon Merriweather's headshot K. Merriweather
Lorenz Metz's headshot L. Metz
Ryan Miller's headshot R. Miller
Ryan Neal's headshot R. Neal
Anthony Nelson's headshot A. Nelson
Royce Newman's headshot R. Newman
Raiqwon O'Neal's headshot R. O'Neal
Sua Opeta's headshot S. Opeta
Cade Otton's headshot C. Otton
Trey Palmer's headshot T. Palmer
Michael Pratt's headshot M. Pratt
Jose Ramirez's headshot J. Ramirez
J.J. Russell's headshot J. Russell
Sterling Shepard's headshot S. Shepard
Justin Skule's headshot J. Skule
Tykee Smith's headshot T. Smith
Tanner Taula's headshot T. Taula
Tavierre Thomas's headshot T. Thomas
Cody Thompson's headshot C. Thompson
Kyle Trask's headshot K. Trask
Joe Tryon-Shoyinka's headshot J. Tryon-Shoyinka
Sean Tucker's headshot S. Tucker
Vita Vea's headshot V. Vea
Markees Watts's headshot M. Watts
Rachaad White's headshot R. White
Jordan Whitehead's headshot J. Whitehead
DJ Williams's headshot D. Williams
Antoine Winfield's headshot A. Winfield
Tristan Wirfs's headshot T. Wirfs
Rashad Wisdom's headshot R. Wisdom

Comments

Former Bucs OC Liam Coen’s Awkward Moment at Jaguars Intro

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x