Ex-Bucs RB May Have Suffered Ice Bucket Challenge Injury

It’s not quite off the deep end as far as conspiracy theories go, but the possible reason why former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White has missed the last 2 days of practice with the Washington Commanders is certainly starting to feel like something, at least, in that same ballpark.

Eagle-eyed NFL expert Warren Sharp reposted a video to his official X account on Wednesday that offered evidence White was hurt doing the “Ice Bucket Challenge” to on August 17.

White played for the Buccaneers the last 4 seasons and signed a 1-year, $2 million contract with the Commanders on March 12.

“Rachaad White was fine prior to this ice bucket challenge on 8/17,” Sharp posted. “He’s mysteriously missed the last 2 days of practice since the Commanders posted this video (8/18, 8/19). Did he injure himself right here?”

In the video, White is sitting with a row of fellow Commanders, shirtless. When a Gatorade tub of ice water is poured on them, White springs up, for some reason, and tries to run off but awkwardly slips on the now-wet cement — it appears he is wearing some sort of slipper/slide.

“Let’s see if Rachaad White pops up with a right groin strain,” Fantasy Points’ Dr. Jeff Mueller wrote on his official X account on Wednesday.

White was certainly missing from practice on Wednesday morning.

“Can add Rachaad White to this list with an undisclosed injury,” The Athletic’s Nicki Jhabvala wrote on her official X account on Wednesday morning. “He is not out here at practice.”

Rachaad White Could Be Critical Piece for Offense

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley put White at the top of his list of NFL “Sleeper” candidates in 2026.

“White is one of the better pass-catching backs in (the NFL), having topped 200 receptions over his first four NFL seasons,” Buckley wrote on August 7. “In Washington, he might be even more active. He has a familiarity with quarterback Jayden Daniels (they played together at Arizona State) and limited competition from starter Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who had nine receptions in 17 games as a rookie.”

One of White’s more lucrative contract incentives is tied to catching passes — something he can’t do if he’s hurt. He earns an extra $250,000 with 45 receptions and another $400,000 at 60 receptions. White will get a $200,000 bonus at 350 receiving yards, and a $400,000 bonus at 500 receiving yards.

White Called ‘Incredible Bargain’ for Commanders

White’s contract could end up being an incredible bargain for his new team.

“There is an interesting battle brewing in the Washington Commanders‘ running back room,” Riggo’s Rag’s Dean Jones wrote on June 19. “Several viable candidates are looking to make their presence felt, and there is no clear-cut frontrunner right now. The final day of minicamp saw him emerge as the standout offensive player, according to reports … he performed well for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, gaining 4,106 yards from scrimmage and 25 touchdowns over his four years in the NFC South.”

Before the 2024 season, after he put up over 1,500 yards of total offense in 2023, White’s value on the open market was thought to be approaching $10 million per season.

Before the 2025 season, and even after losing his starting job on the Buccaneers to rookie Bucky Irving, White was still getting projections in the range of $7 million to $5 million per year because he was still able to top 1,000 yards of total offense while splitting snaps.