Buccaneers Can Upgrade NFL-Worst Rushing Attack With Former Pro Bowler

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had the worst rushing attack in the NFL in 2023. Specifically, they rushed for less yards (1,509) than any team in the NFL and averaged less yards per carry (3.4) than any team in the NFL.

While Tampa Bay seemingly revamped or renovated every other part of its offense in the offseason, they’ve decided to essentially stay put at running back despite last year’s leading rusher, Rachaad White, coming off a season in which he averaged just 3.6 yards per carry.

In a season where the Buccaneers seem ready to not only contend for a fourth consecutive division title but possibly make a playoff run in the wide-open NFC, leaving the run game to chance seems foolhardy — especially when there’s a cost-effective upgrade out there in former NFL rushing leader and current free agent Kareem Hunt.

In 2023, Hunt played on a 1-year, $1.35 million contract with the Cleveland Browns and was surprisingly effective despite a low usage rate, rushing for 411 yards and 9 touchdowns despite making just 2 starts. Hunt also scored 2 touchdowns in the Browns’ AFC Wild Card playoff loss to the Houston Texans — one rushing and one receiving.

Hunt’s Trajectory Impacted by Off-Field Issues

The Kansas City Chiefs drafted Hunt in the 3rd round of the 2017 NFL draft (No. 86 overall) out of Toledo. He made one of the more auspicious rookie running back debuts in recent memory that year, leading the NFL with 1,327 rushing yards to go with 53 receptions for 455 yards.

Hunt seemed destined for more of the same in 2018 and had 1,202 yards of total offense and 14 touchdowns through the first 11 games before a video surfaced of Hunt assaulting a woman and he was almost immediately released by the Chiefs.

Hunt wouldn’t play again for a year, missing the final 5 games of the 2018 season and after the Browns signed him in Feb. 2019, he served an 8-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Hunt has been relegated to a backup role with the Browns the last 4 seasons behind starter and 4-time Pro Bowler Nick Chubb, but when Hunt has been at his best the Browns have been at their best. Hunt had his best season in 2020, with 1,202 yards of total offense and 14 touchdowns during the regular season.

In the postseason that year, Hunt added 3 more touchdowns in 2 games.

Buccaneers Drafted Another Running Back in 2024

The Buccaneers drafted Oregon running back Bucky Irving in the 4th round of the 2024 NFL draft (No. 125 overall) and while he’s impressed during training camp and preseason games, it’s hardly a proven option at the position.

Irving has averaged 4.5 yards per carry in 2 preseason games for the Buccaneers and scored a rushing touchdown in the preseason opener against the Cincinnati Bengals and had 6 carries for 26 yards in a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Aug. 17.

From Bleacher Report: “Two weeks into the preseason, it’s looking like rookie fourth-round pick Bucky Irving might just provide the boost Tampa needs. He averaged 4.7 yards per carry and found the end zone in his preseason debut, impressing head coach Todd Bowles in the process … Irving’s numbers weren’t quite as impressive (against the Jaguars), but he again showed an ability to recognize openings, hit the hole and bust upfield with little wasted movement. He ripped off runs of six, five and five yards on Tampa’s opening drive and finished with 26 yards on six carries.”