Buccaneers Get Devastating Injury News on $112 Million WR Duo

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are facing an uphill battle if they want to win a fourth consecutive NFC South Division title and a fifth consecutive playoff appearance.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles announced on October 22 that leading wide receiver Chris Godwin is likely out for the season after dislocating his left ankle in a 41-31 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on October 21.

Bowles also said second-leading wide receiver Mike Evans won’t return until after Tampa Bay’s bye in Week 11 after re-aggravating a hamstring injury against the Ravens.

“Evans had entered the game with a hamstring strain, missing practices Thursday and Friday before doing some limited work Saturday and carrying no injury designation entering the game,” ESPN’s Jenna Laine wrote on October 22. “But on a 24-yard sprint into the end zone on a go route, Evans suffered an injury to a different portion of the hamstring. He fell to the grass and immediately grabbed the back of his leg … Godwin’s injury happened when he was tackled from behind by Ravens inside linebacker Roquan Smith. Sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that the league is reviewing the play to determine if it contained all the elements of a hip-drop tackle, which was made illegal this offseason and could result in a fine.”

Godwin and Evans are also 2 of the highest-paid players on Tampa Bay’s roster — Godwin is in the final season of a 3-year, $60 million contract and Evans signed a 2-year, $52 million contract in March 2024.

That’s a whopping $112 million in combined salaries.

Evans’ Stats Have Been Behind Usual Pace

Evans is second on Tampa Bay in receiving with 25 receptions for 310 yards and 5 touchdowns while teammate and fellow veteran wide receiver Godwin leads the team with 43 receptions for 511 yards and 5 touchdowns.

After 3 games, Pewter Report pointed out that Evans, a 2-time NFL All-Pro, is on pace for a career-worst season with 56 receptions for 680 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. Evans set the NFL record with his 10th consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season to start his career in 2023 and led the NFL with 13 receiving touchdowns. Evans has been one of the most durable star wide receivers of all time through his first 10 seasons as he’s missed just 8 games over his entire career and never more than 3 in a season.

Evans has a chance to tie Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice’s NFL record with his 11th consecutive season with 1,000 receiving yards.

Godwin’s Injury Shocked MNF Viewers

Late in the 41-31 loss, Buccaneers’ leading wide receiver Chris Godwin suffered what appeared to be a devastating lower leg injury. It was bad enough that the Monday Night Football broadcast declined to show replays of what happened.

Godwin, who is in eighth season, was carted off the field with his left leg in an air cast, with an injury ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Buccaneers believed was a dislocated ankle. It could be the final game Godwin ever plays for Tampa Bay after the franchise drafted him in the third round (No. 84 overall) in the 2017 NFL draft.

“Between the player reactions, the fact ESPN won’t show a replay and the cart coming out, this appears to be a serious injury for #Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account. “Awful.”