Buccaneers Get Bad Injury News on Pair of Rookie Starters

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers already have their backs against the wall following a 0-2 start punctuated by an embarrassing loss to the Cleveland Browns in their home opener.

The latest injury news does not help them at all as they head into a critical Week 3 home game against the Minnesota Vikings — losing a pair of rookie starters in edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. and breakout star inside linebacker Josiah Trotter.

“Jacob Parrish, Jalen McMillan, and Anthony Nelson all seem to be practicing in full today,” Fox Sports NFL reporter Greg Auman wrote on his official X account on Friday. “Rueben Bain and Josiah Trotter both ruled out for Sunday by Bowles.”

“Both OLB Rueben Bain Jr. and LB Josiah Trotter are out for Sunday’s game vs. the Vikings,” Tampa Bay Times NFL reporter Rick Stroud wrote on his official X account on Friday.

Concerns About Josiah Trotter’s Long-Term Health

Some worry Trotter’s shoulder injury could keep him out for an extended period. He’s been a firestarter on defense and 1 of the few bright spots for the Buccaneers through the 1st 2 games with 24 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1.0 sack, 1 pass deflection, and 1 interception returned for a touchdown.

“Low-grade sprain,” Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said on Friday. “Probably toleration of pain. We’ll see how he feels.”

Veterans SirVocea Dennis and Christian Rozeboom will likely take over Trotter’s role against the Vikings.

Rueben Bain’s Lack of Production Put on Blast

Bain, the Buccaneers’ 2026 1st-round pick (No. 15 overall), has been MIA through his 1st 2 NFL games — leading many to speculate lingering issues from the preseason are holding him back.

Originally thought to be a lingering shoulder injury suffered during a joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars that was hampering his play, Bowles said it was something else entirely holding him out of practice on Wednesday.

“Bucs OLB Rueben Bain Jr. has a groin injury, coach Bowles said,” Tampa Bay Times NFL reporter Rick Stroud wrote on his official X account.