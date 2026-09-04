Bucs’ Injury-Prone 1st-Round Pick Called NFL’s Top ‘X-Factor’

If you want to know the biggest missing piece on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ defense in 2025, it’s pretty simple. It was defensive lineman and 2023 1st-round pick Calijah Kancey.

Kancey’s return from what has seemed like an endless string of injuries could become the key to success in 2026, and ESPN’s Ben Solak identified Kancey as 1 of the NFL’s top “X-Factors” this season.

“Remember Kancey?” Solak wrote on September 4. “The Buccaneers’ 2023 first-round pick was the perfect running mate for Vita Vea through his first two seasons as a pro. Quick as a wink but still sturdy against the run, Kancey’s upfield penetration was a featured piece of Todd Bowles’ movement-heavy defensive front. When he was injured last season in Week 2 and absent every game until Week 18, the lack of pop in the Buccaneers’ pass rush was palpable … Kancey is a quick winner who can make life easier on the rest of his defensive line. He’s a ceiling-raiser — if healthy.”

Bucs Picked Up $14.5 Million 5th-Year Option

In April, the Buccaneers showed they were still invested in Kancey — to a certain point — by picking up the 5th-year option on his 4-year, $14.49 million rookie contract.

“Bucs are picking up the fifth-year option for DL Calijah Kancey, which should be about $14.5 million for 2027,” Fox Sports NFL reporter Greg Auman wrote on his official X account on Monday. “Had he made a single Pro Bowl, for instance, it bumps the value up another $7 million.”

Injuries Have Defined Calijah Kancey’s Career So Far

Kancey was Tampa Bay’s 1st-round pick (No. 19 overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft, but has struggled with injuries over his 1st 3 seasons, missing 23 out of 51 possible regular-season games, including 15 games in 2025. He’s also missed games in all 3 seasons.

Before the 2025 season, Kancey predicted he would lead the NFL in sacks but missed 15 regular-season games due to a torn pectoral muscle. In the 2 games he played last season, Kancey didn’t register a sack.

“I think you would be looking at the (NFL) sack leader,” Kancey told Buccaneers.com’s Brianna Dix before the season when asked what a fully healthy season by him might look like.

When Kancey has been (mostly) healthy, he’s been pretty good. Kancey led the Buccaneers with 7.5 sacks in 2024 despite missing 5 games due to injuries. He had 4.0 sacks as a rookie despite missing 3 games.

Kancey’s Running Mate Signed Massive New Contract

The Bucs picking up Kancey’s 5th-year option wasn’t the biggest move they made on the interior defensive line this offseason — that came when they handed 2-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Vita Vea a massive contract extension on August 19.

“ESPN sources: Two-time Pro-Bowl DT Vita Vea and the Buccaneers reached agreement today on a one-year extension for $30 million, tying him to Tampa Bay for two more seasons,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Wednesday night. “He gets $6 million in new money this season. Talks heated up Tuesday night and resulted in the agreement today … the Buccaneers’ extension with Vita Vea means he’ll play his 9th and 10th NFL seasons with the same team that drafted him No. 12 overall in 2018.”