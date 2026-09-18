Buccaneers List 3 Key Players as Questionable vs. Browns

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ final injury report before their Week 2 game with the Cleveland Browns came out with three names listed as questionable. As it stands, the Bucs have one key member of the offense, defense, and special teams listed as questionable for the game.

Jacob Parrish was pulled in Week 1 with a back injury. Jalen McMillan is listed as questionable with a knee injury that held him out in Week 1. Star special teams ace Miles Killebrew is questionable after suffering a concussion in Week 1.

All three will bring questions right up until the Bucs release their inactives.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers List Three Players as Questionable for Week 2

Parrish was expected to have a huge impact in his second year in the NFL. He started in the slot as a rookie, but with Jamel Dean moving on, the team decided to push Parrish to the outside.

Parrish started on the outside and looked good, limiting Ja’Marr Chase in his 20 snaps. However, fellow second-year cornerback Benjamin Morrison stepped up without him.

If Parrish plays, the team might want to play him in the slot during nickel snaps and keep Morrison on the outside. Parrish would still play outside in base, so he would have value playing both. Morrison would stay healthy by only playing nickel snaps, even if it is on the outside. Or, they could continue to keep Parrish on the outside full-time, and then have Keionte Scott as their starting slot. The fourth-round rookie is not the only one from the draft class stepping into a bigger role early in the season.

Buccaneers Relying on Youth With Injured Starters

With McMillan out, the team looked to rookie Ted Hurst as the third wide receiver. The third-round rookie played 43 snaps in his NFL debut, running 31 routes.

Hurst caught three passes for 36 yards, averaging 1.2 yards per route run. McMillan averaged 1.22 yards per route run as a rookie. He averaged 2.14 yards per route run in his second NFL season.

However, he played in just four games and had 15 targets. McMillan suffered an injury back in August that was not deemed serious at the time. Now, his status is in jeopardy for the second straight week, nearly a month after the injury occurred.

Killebrew is a special teams ace whom the team signed away from the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Bucs hired Danny Smith from the Steelers to be their special teams coordinator.

He played 15 special teams snaps in Week 1 and has over 3,025 career special teams snaps. He still has to pass concussion protocol, so he is likely trending toward the doubtful side.