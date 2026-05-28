Buccaneers WR Jalen McMillan Opens Up About Life Without Mike Evans in Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to begin life without Mike Evans for the first time in what feels like an eternity. Ever since the Bucs selected Evans at No. 7 overall out of Texas A&M in 2014, he’s been an institution, posting 10 straight seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards to begin his career, until his injury-shortened 2025 seasons ended his streak.

Though Evans might not have ever been the best wide receiver in the league in any of his seasons, he’s been the most consistent throughout his career, and he’s arguably on a Hall of Fame trajectory. He’s had double-digit receiving touchdowns six times in 11 seasons, with a career-best 1,524 receiving yards in 2018.

But now Evans is in San Francisco, moving on from Tampa Bay this offseason to go chase a second ring with a team he believes has a better shot to win a Super Bowl in the next year or two. As a result, the Buccaneers must now adjust to life post-Evans, and though they still have an extremely talented receiving corps, no one can fully replace what Evans does on the field nor what he means to the Buccaneers franchise.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Jalen McMillan on Life Without Mike Evans

“I mean, obviously, [Evans] was a huge part of this program,” Buccaneers WR Jalen McMillan said. “And we can’t replace him. But like I’ve been saying, he left this room in great hands. He’s given so much knowledge to us, and not only that to Chris [Godwin]. I’m just excited to step in and see what we can do. And this is where we’re going to gain confidence and this is where we’re going to play without Mike.”

“And we’ve played without Mike for a couple of games last year,” McMillan added, referencing the eight games Evans missed last season due to injury. “I mean, we’re just going to continue.”

With Evans in San Francisco, McMillan will naturally step into a larger role in Tampa Bay’s offense. Godwin is back as the veteran of the group, while second-year man Emeka Egbuka was a star as a rookie and should be poised for a breakout sophomore campaign. Meanwhile, rookie third-round pick Ted Hurst is more of the traditional X-receiver that Evans is, and though he’s raw, he’ll be asked to run a lot of Evans’ old routes.

The Buccaneers Need to Re-Assert Themselves in the NFC South

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Before last season, the Buccaneers had won their division in four straight seasons. That changed last year, when they lost a complicated three-way tiebreaker at 8-9 with the Falcons and Panthers, and had to watch as Carolina hosted the Rams in a playoff game instead.

Losing Evans doesn’t help, but Tampa Bay still has the most talented roster on paper in the NFC South. It’s up to the Buccaneers to go out there and re-asserted their dominance.