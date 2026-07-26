Fantasy Expert Says Buccaneers’ Top Breakout Isn’t Emeka Egbuka

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers losing Mike Evans in free agency, most assume that second-year wide receiver Emeka Egbuka is going to take on most of the work. However, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report argues that there is enough volume to go around that Jalen McMillan will also have a strong fantasy football impact.

McMillen was labeled the sleeper to buy in fantasy football due to his low draft cost.

“Evans was a perennial 1,000-yard receiver before last season, and while McMillan may not reach that mark, he should have a strong campaign as a perimeter starter opposite Egbuka,” noted Knox. “With an ADP of 185, he’s significantly undervalued.”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Have a Fantasy Football Sleeper in Jalen McMillan

Evans played three seasons with Baker Mayfield. In his first year, he had 136 targets. That dropped to 110 targets in his second year, and just 62 targets in year three. Still, the 62 targets came in eight games, so it was clear he was seeing the ball when he was on the field.

Egbuka can get some of the 62 targets, but he already had 127 targets last season. That had him 10th among receivers. If he added 30 more targets, he would be top six; 40 more targets would be fourth, and 50 more targets would be second best in the NFL. He cannot take on much more work in his second season.

So, the Bucs are going to need the names below him to step up.

McMillan Needs To Step Up For Tampa Bay

If McMillan can get back to the form of his rookie season, he will be a surefire fantasy football sleeper. McMillan had 58 targets leading to 37 catches and 461 yards. He also added an impressive eight touchdowns.

However, he was never able to build on that. In his second season, he had just 12 receptions and 178 yards as he dealt with injuries. Now, he is healthy; he is entering his third NFL season, and there are plenty of targets available for him. There looks to be potential for him to break out.

If he does not take advantage in his third season, the Bucs will find someone who can. Chris Godwin is getting older, but he is healthier in 2026 than he has been since entering the 2024 season. He has more pedigree than McMillan, and the Bucs will lean on him if the younger names do not step up.

However, they also have some youth to protect themselves from McMillan struggling as well. Tampa Bay drafted Ted Hurst in the third round of the 2026 NFL draft. He is just a rookie, and he is coming from a small school, so the expectations are not too high.

However, the team was clearly high on him coming into the draft, and so far Todd Bowles has talked as if he is in their plans this year. McMillan will be given the first opportunity and will be given the most chances this year. However, if he does not take advantage, the Bucs are going to find someone to produce on those targets. There will be a fantasy football sleeper here.